New York Mets

MLB
Video Story: Red Sox, Mets open series 

by: N/A MLB: Red Sox 2h

Red Sox @ Mets Apr. 27, 2021

Amazin' Avenue
Final Score: Red Sox 2, Mets 1—Running in place

by: Robert Wolff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 13m

A struggling offense can’t deliver a big hit, runs into multiple outs on the bases as the Mets fall back to .500.

NBC Sports
Mets, A’s reliever Blevins, 37, retires after 13 seasons

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 18m

Jerry Blevins, a left-handed reliever who split the bulk of his career between the Oakland Athletics and New York Mets, announced his retirement after 13 big league seasons.

USA Today
Mets, A's reliever Blevins, 37, retires after 13 seasons

by: AP USA Today 27m

Jerry Blevins, a left-handed reliever who split the bulk of his career between the Oakland Athletics and New York...

Film Room
Marwin Gonzalez lines into an unassisted double play, shortstop Francisco Lindor. Hunter Renfroe out at 2nd. | 04/27/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 44m

Marwin Gonzalez lines into an unassisted double play, shortstop Francisco Lindor. Hunter Renfroe out at 2nd.

MLB Trade Rumors
Jerry Blevins Announces Retirement

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 2h

Veteran reliever Jerry Blevins has retired from baseball, he announced Tuesday on Twitter (click here to read his statement). The &hellip;

ESPN
LHP Blevins, 37, elects to retire after 13 seasons

by: Associated Press ESPN 2h

Left-handed relief pitcher Jerry Blevins, 37, who split the bulk of his career between the Oakland Athletics and New York Mets, announced his retirement Tuesday night after 13 big league seasons.

New York Post
Jacob deGrom attaining Tom Seaver level of the routine remarkable

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 2h

The routine excellence of Jacob deGrom is remarkable. Tom Seaver specialized in that brand during his Mets heyday. 

Tweets

    SNY @SNYtv 1m
    "It's our fan base being passionate" Luis Rojas comments on Mets fans booing Francisco Lindor at Citi Field tonight
    David Lennon @DPLennon 2m
    #Mets went 1-for-3 with RISP to raise their average in those situations to .193 — still dead-last in majors.
    Deesha @DeeshaThosar 3m
    Luis Rojas: “Runners in scoring position is the biggest thing right now. It’s almost like it’s still haunting us.”
    Ken Davidoff @KenDavidoff 6m
    I won't stay quiet: The #Yankees will finish 97-65, and the #Mets 90-72.
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 6m
    SMH... Vlad Jr. with 7RBI’s all alone tonight. Mets would spread that across 5 games if lucky right now. Not worried but like I said on this weeks podcast, very frustrated. This offense is too talented to be like this especially all at once. #Mets #LGM #LFGM
    metspolice.com @metspolice 6m
    Man it was soooooo good. Young Howie just killing the Mets some nights. Callers losing their minds. I miss that. People forget the Mets got whiny and added that buffer rule, they didn’t want Howie on after the games lol!
    @metspolice @HowieRose When it first started, it felt like Mets Extra would go on for 4 hours after the game.
