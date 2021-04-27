New York Mets
Jacob deGrom can't be the ace of the Mets' lineup, too | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 38m
Even with Jacob deGrom’s supernatural powers, it’s probably not ideal for the Mets as a whole that he was the Mets’ leader in OPS (1.182) before Tuesday night’s series opener against the Red Sox. We’v
Final Score: Red Sox 2, Mets 1—Running in place
by: Robert Wolff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 14m
A struggling offense can’t deliver a big hit, runs into multiple outs on the bases as the Mets fall back to .500.
Mets, A’s reliever Blevins, 37, retires after 13 seasons
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 19m
Jerry Blevins, a left-handed reliever who split the bulk of his career between the Oakland Athletics and New York Mets, announced his retirement after 13 big league seasons.
Marwin Gonzalez lines into an unassisted double play, shortstop Francisco Lindor. Hunter Renfroe out at 2nd. | 04/27/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 45m
Marwin Gonzalez lines into an unassisted double play, shortstop Francisco Lindor. Hunter Renfroe out at 2nd.
Video Story: Red Sox, Mets open series
by: N/A — MLB: Red Sox 2h
Red Sox @ Mets Apr. 27, 2021
Jerry Blevins Announces Retirement
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
Veteran reliever Jerry Blevins has retired from baseball, he announced Tuesday on Twitter (click here to read his statement). The …
LHP Blevins, 37, elects to retire after 13 seasons
by: Associated Press — ESPN 2h
Left-handed relief pitcher Jerry Blevins, 37, who split the bulk of his career between the Oakland Athletics and New York Mets, announced his retirement Tuesday night after 13 big league seasons.
Jacob deGrom attaining Tom Seaver level of the routine remarkable
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 2h
The routine excellence of Jacob deGrom is remarkable. Tom Seaver specialized in that brand during his Mets heyday.
#Mets went 1-for-3 with RISP to raise their average in those situations to .193 — still dead-last in majors.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @BrianWright86: The good news is the Mets' biggest bat is back in the lineup tomorrowBlogger / Podcaster
"It's our fan base being passionate" Luis Rojas comments on Mets fans booing Francisco Lindor at Citi Field tonightTV / Radio Network
Worth noting that one hit failed to score a run.#Mets went 1-for-3 with RISP to raise their average in those situations to .193 — still dead-last in majors.Beat Writer / Columnist
Luis Rojas on the #Mets' struggles with runners in scoring position: "It's like it's still haunting us."Blogger / Podcaster
