Francisco Lindor hears it from Mets fans in 2-1 loss to Red Sox, but Jacob deGrom on deck Wednesday - nj.com
by: The Associated Press | — NJ.com 1h
The Boston Red Sox beat the New York Mets, 2-1, on Tuesday at Citi Field.
Richards Strikes Out 10, Pitches Red Sox Past Mets
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 22m
Richards stranded two in the fourth, James McCann and Kevin Pillar were thrown out on the bases in the fifth and Richards stranded two more in the sixth.
The Set Up
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 29m
Garrett Richards had the Mets on a string all night. Is that really saying much these days? Probably not. But Richards held a clinic on how to beat the Mets, and it’s pretty simple: First time through the order, you set them up with fastballs. For...
Dillon Gee: Mets Pitcher Who Set Team Record For Most Consecutive Rookie Wins: (2010 - 2015)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 30m
Dillon Kyle Gee was born April 28th 1986 in Cleburne, Texas. He pitched two no hitters in high school & then went on to a successful ...
Red Sox beat Mets on Rafael Devers' RBI single - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 35m
Only one tenth of the way into the 2021 season, the Mets have already spoiled good outings from their starters far too much. And even their stars are hearing it from the fans
Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins retires: ‘All over the place emotionally’
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 43m
After 13 seasons in the big leagues, the lefty reliever Jerry Blevins announced his retirement Tuesday.
Martinez gets 1st win as starter since 2018, Cards top Phils | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 45m
(AP) -- Carlos Martinez pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning for his first win as a starter since 2018, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 on Tuesday night.Paul
Red Sox vs. Mets Highlights | 04/27/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 48m
Garrett Richards struck out ten and Bobby Dalbec homered to lead the Red Sox to a 2-1 win over the Mets
More batting woes: Mets scuffle vs. Red Sox
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1h
NEW YORK -- Of all the slumping Mets -- and there are many in this early part of the season -- Francisco Lindor has stood out because of who he is. Lindor was the headlining piece of the Mets’ offseason makeover. He signed a $341 million contract...
Francisco Lindor can't escape boos from fed-up Mets fans https://t.co/6TZZruEp75Blogger / Podcaster
"Right now, it's just kind of like his swing is a little off" Luis Rojas talks about Francisco Lindor's struggles https://t.co/aXKVbjoPp3TV / Radio Network
#Mets get booed at Citi Field. And Shea Stadium before that. It ain’t St. Louis.Beat Writer / Columnist
Like Johan Santana before him — and Mike Piazza before them both — Francisco Lindor endured tonight a rite of passage of sorts for blockbuster Mets trade acquisitions. He got booed by the home crowd. Story: https://t.co/80wrfCFmYNBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @BetweenTheNums: Also my goal is to get to 3,000 followers by the end of the month! Please help me get there by retweeting or giving me a shout-out. If you are enjoying my content, I’m sure there are more people out there that would enjoy it as well! Looking forward to the future ❤️Blogger / Podcaster
