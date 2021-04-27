Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CG: BOS@NYM - 4/27/21 | 04/27/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 49m

Condensed Game: Garrett Richards struck out ten and Bobby Dalbec homered to lead the Red Sox to a 2-1 win over the Mets

CBS New York
Richards Strikes Out 10, Pitches Red Sox Past Mets

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 23m

Richards stranded two in the fourth, James McCann and Kevin Pillar were thrown out on the bases in the fifth and Richards stranded two more in the sixth.

Sports Media 101

The Set Up

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 30m

Garrett Richards had the Mets on a string all night. Is that really saying much these days? Probably not. But Richards held a clinic on how to beat the Mets, and it’s pretty simple: First time through the order, you set them up with fastballs. For...

centerfieldmaz
Dillon Gee: Mets Pitcher Who Set Team Record For Most Consecutive Rookie Wins: (2010 - 2015)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 31m

Dillon Kyle Gee was born April 28th 1986 in Cleburne, Texas.  He pitched two no hitters in high school & then went on to a successful ...

Daily News
Red Sox beat Mets on Rafael Devers' RBI single - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 36m

Only one tenth of the way into the 2021 season, the Mets have already spoiled good outings from their starters far too much. And even their stars are hearing it from the fans

New York Post
Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins retires: ‘All over the place emotionally’

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 44m

After 13 seasons in the big leagues, the lefty reliever Jerry Blevins announced his retirement Tuesday.

Newsday
Martinez gets 1st win as starter since 2018, Cards top Phils | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 46m

(AP) -- Carlos Martinez pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning for his first win as a starter since 2018, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 on Tuesday night.Paul

MLB: Mets.com
More batting woes: Mets scuffle vs. Red Sox

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

NEW YORK -- Of all the slumping Mets -- and there are many in this early part of the season -- Francisco Lindor has stood out because of who he is. Lindor was the headlining piece of the Mets’ offseason makeover. He signed a $341 million contract...

