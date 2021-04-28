Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Mets’ Jerry Blevins announces retirement

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 1h

Left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins announced his retirement after 13 major league seasons spent primarily with the New York Mets and Oakland Athletics.

Mets: Injuries robbed Bobby Parnell his chance to become a memorable closer

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

Injuries have ruined the careers of far too many great athletes. The New York Mets know this all-too-well. The story of Bobby Parnell isn’t exactly the m...

Jacob deGrom’s Hall of Fame Odds Are Long—but Also Impossible to Ignore

by: Michael Baumann The Ringer 1h

The Mets pitcher’s recent dominance has us asking all kinds of legacy-related questions. And now one that once seemed completely out of the question doesn’t look so far-fetched.

Mets News and Breakfast Links 4/28/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  Good morning, Happy Birthday  Dillon Gee ,  Section Links: Mets Links , MLB Links ,   This Day in Mets History...

Red Sox-Mets betting line, over/under, probable pitchers for series finale | Jacob deGrom looks to continue historic start - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets conclude a two-game series on Wednesday at Citi Field.

NY Mets: 5 stunning offensive statistics during the lineup's slump

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 3h

Here are five stunning offensive statistics during the New York Mets' lineup's slump.

Every 5 days, deGrom is 'a must-watch guy'

by: Mike Lupica MLB: Mets 5h

David Cone, now a terrific broadcaster for the Yankees on the YES Network, was one of the best pitchers of his time. He went 20-3 in 1988 for the Mets. A decade later, he posted a 20-7 record as part of the '98 World Series champion Yankees. On July...

10 Garrett Gold - Pitcher List

by: www.Facebook.com/PitcherList Pitcher List 5h

Nick Pollack reviews every starting pitcher performance from Tuesday.

