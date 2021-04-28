Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets: Injuries robbed Bobby Parnell his chance to become a memorable closer

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

Injuries have ruined the careers of far too many great athletes. The New York Mets know this all-too-well. The story of Bobby Parnell isn’t exactly the m...

Real or not? Let's examine the biggest April surprise for all 30 MLB teams

by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3m

From unexpected heroes to slumping stars, we separate the early trends with staying power and the small sample size blips.

Morning Briefing: Brandon Nimmo Receives Shot For Hip Impingement

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 4m

Good morning, Mets fans!Star center fielder Brandon Nimmo received treatment on his injured hip — labeled a mild impingement — on Monday.Luis Rojas said Nimmo could be back in the line

Jacob deGrom’s Hall of Fame Odds Are Long—but Also Impossible to Ignore

by: Michael Baumann The Ringer 1h

The Mets pitcher’s recent dominance has us asking all kinds of legacy-related questions. And now one that once seemed completely out of the question doesn’t look so far-fetched.

Mets News and Breakfast Links 4/28/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  Good morning, Happy Birthday  Dillon Gee ,  Section Links: Mets Links , MLB Links ,   This Day in Mets History...

New York Mets’ Jerry Blevins announces retirement

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 1h

Left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins announced his retirement after 13 major league seasons spent primarily with the New York Mets and Oakland Athletics.

Red Sox-Mets betting line, over/under, probable pitchers for series finale | Jacob deGrom looks to continue historic start - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets conclude a two-game series on Wednesday at Citi Field.

NY Mets: 5 stunning offensive statistics during the lineup's slump

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 3h

Here are five stunning offensive statistics during the New York Mets' lineup's slump.

