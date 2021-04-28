New York Mets
Mets offense continues to struggle in 2-1 loss to Red Sox
by: Robert Wolff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 59m
The Mets waste more strong pitching with poor base running and an inability to deliver a key hit with runners on.
Mets Morning News for April 28, 2021
by: Kory Powell — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5m
Your Wednesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Donald Trump supporter Mike Piazza sells Florida home
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 12m
No word on if Mike plans on spending time in the United States or if he will resume living in Italy.
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom is doing MVP things in New York
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 30m
Wow! That’s the only way to describe how Jacob deGrom’s season is going. Maybe a pair of them. Wow, wow! You would think, by now, New York Mets fans wo...
The Metropolitan: No offense
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 32m
The Mets continue to bust slumps for rival starting pitchers
Reese Kaplan -- Some Reinforcements That Could Be On The Way
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 42m
Earlier I had voiced an opinion that it is time for a report card on the ballclub. Some folks agreed. Others said, as I did in my preface,...
Real or not? Let's examine the biggest April surprise for all 30 MLB teams
by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer — ESPN Chicago: Cubs Blog 1h
From unexpected heroes to slumping stars, we separate the early trends with staying power and the small sample size blips.
Morning Briefing: Brandon Nimmo Receives Shot For Hip Impingement
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 2h
Good morning, Mets fans!Star center fielder Brandon Nimmo received treatment on his injured hip — labeled a mild impingement — on Monday.Luis Rojas said Nimmo could be back in the line
Jacob deGrom’s Hall of Fame Odds Are Long—but Also Impossible to Ignore
by: Michael Baumann — The Ringer 3h
The Mets pitcher’s recent dominance has us asking all kinds of legacy-related questions. And now one that once seemed completely out of the question doesn’t look so far-fetched.
RT @MetsFix: Thanks again to Gary Cohen for the kind words about @MetsFix last night. If you’re a new follower: Each weekday morning we send a FREE email recapping the day’s Mets news/links, plus exclusive analysis, graphics, bad jokes & deep dives. Sign up for free: https://t.co/AtJI9T3Wt3TV / Radio Personality
Highest changeup whiff % this season (min. 25 changeups swung at): Duane Underwood Jr: 57.6% Brandon Woodruff: 53.6% Miguel Castro: 51.9% @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Amazing stuff from @JeffreyBellone. New sport, same peerless content. If you’re a Mets fan and aren’t reading the same Mets content that Gary Cohen is, change that today! 👇👇👇Thanks again to Gary Cohen for the kind words about @MetsFix last night. If you’re a new follower: Each weekday morning we send a FREE email recapping the day’s Mets news/links, plus exclusive analysis, graphics, bad jokes & deep dives. Sign up for free: https://t.co/AtJI9T3Wt3Blogger / Podcaster
Miguel Castro this season: 8.0 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 14 SO, 2.25 ERA He's got the 5th-lowest xFIP among qualified relievers at 1.20. #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
The last big league game T.J. Rivera played in was July 26, 2017. He's hoping to get another shot. I spoke with Rivera at length about his career & desire to make it back to the majors in this @Metsmerized interview. @TJ_Rivera_ #Mets #LGM https://t.co/ZeuntHAgp6Blogger / Podcaster
RT @DCRonESPN: DCR BEST-OF PODCAST WITH @HDumpty39, @ChrisCanty99 & @RothenbergESPN: Were #Mets fans wrong for having booed Francisco Lindor? Plus, Aaron Judge is sore again, 'Stump Rothenberg,' we have a Football Frenzy & @DanGrazianoESPN stops by! LISTEN: https://t.co/fdCUr3GtQK. https://t.co/F7A8o6lCA4TV / Radio Network
