Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom is doing MVP things in New York
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 18m
Wow! That’s the only way to describe how Jacob deGrom’s season is going. Maybe a pair of them. Wow, wow! You would think, by now, New York Mets fans wo...
The Metropolitan: No offense
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 19m
The Mets continue to bust slumps for rival starting pitchers
Reese Kaplan -- Some Reinforcements That Could Be On The Way
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 29m
Earlier I had voiced an opinion that it is time for a report card on the ballclub. Some folks agreed. Others said, as I did in my preface,...
Mets offense continues to struggle in 2-1 loss to Red Sox
by: Robert Wolff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 46m
The Mets waste more strong pitching with poor base running and an inability to deliver a key hit with runners on.
Real or not? Let's examine the biggest April surprise for all 30 MLB teams
by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer — ESPN Chicago: Cubs Blog 1h
From unexpected heroes to slumping stars, we separate the early trends with staying power and the small sample size blips.
Morning Briefing: Brandon Nimmo Receives Shot For Hip Impingement
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 1h
Good morning, Mets fans!Star center fielder Brandon Nimmo received treatment on his injured hip — labeled a mild impingement — on Monday.Luis Rojas said Nimmo could be back in the line
Jacob deGrom’s Hall of Fame Odds Are Long—but Also Impossible to Ignore
by: Michael Baumann — The Ringer 3h
The Mets pitcher’s recent dominance has us asking all kinds of legacy-related questions. And now one that once seemed completely out of the question doesn’t look so far-fetched.
New York Mets’ Jerry Blevins announces retirement
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 3h
Left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins announced his retirement after 13 major league seasons spent primarily with the New York Mets and Oakland Athletics.
RT @MetsFix: Thanks again to Gary Cohen for the kind words about @MetsFix last night. If you’re a new follower: Each weekday morning we send a FREE email recapping the day’s Mets news/links, plus exclusive analysis, graphics, bad jokes & deep dives. Sign up for free: https://t.co/AtJI9T3Wt3TV / Radio Personality
Highest changeup whiff % this season (min. 25 changeups swung at): Duane Underwood Jr: 57.6% Brandon Woodruff: 53.6% Miguel Castro: 51.9% @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Amazing stuff from @JeffreyBellone. New sport, same peerless content. If you’re a Mets fan and aren’t reading the same Mets content that Gary Cohen is, change that today! 👇👇👇Thanks again to Gary Cohen for the kind words about @MetsFix last night. If you’re a new follower: Each weekday morning we send a FREE email recapping the day’s Mets news/links, plus exclusive analysis, graphics, bad jokes & deep dives. Sign up for free: https://t.co/AtJI9T3Wt3Blogger / Podcaster
Miguel Castro this season: 8.0 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 14 SO, 2.25 ERA He's got the 5th-lowest xFIP among qualified relievers at 1.20. #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
The last big league game T.J. Rivera played in was July 26, 2017. He's hoping to get another shot. I spoke with Rivera at length about his career & desire to make it back to the majors in this @Metsmerized interview. @TJ_Rivera_ #Mets #LGM https://t.co/ZeuntHAgp6Blogger / Podcaster
RT @DCRonESPN: DCR BEST-OF PODCAST WITH @HDumpty39, @ChrisCanty99 & @RothenbergESPN: Were #Mets fans wrong for having booed Francisco Lindor? Plus, Aaron Judge is sore again, 'Stump Rothenberg,' we have a Football Frenzy & @DanGrazianoESPN stops by! LISTEN: https://t.co/fdCUr3GtQK. https://t.co/F7A8o6lCA4TV / Radio Network
