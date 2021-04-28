New York Mets
Is it time to panic about Francisco Lindor's struggles at the plate? | SportsNite | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 44m
On SportsNite, the guys discuss Francisco Lindor's slow start to the season offensively and determine if it is time to panic about the SS struggles at the pl...
MLB News: Cleveland Designates Óliver Pérez For Assignment
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 11m
Cleveland announced on Wednesday they've designated left-handed reliever Óliver Pérez for assignment to make room on the active roster for Nick Wittgren.Pérez, still just 39, had not allowe
Jacob DeGrom Is Outdoing Even Jacob DeGrom
by: Neil Paine — Five Thirty Eight 21m
The Mets pitcher just keeps raising the bar.
Mets’ fans boo All-Star Francisco Lindor amid offensive struggles
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 29m
When the New York Mets traded for Francisco Lindor (and starter Carlos Carrasco), fans envisioned highly competitive offense coupled with his trademark, elite defense. The combination, they hoped, would get the team off to a fast start and solidify...
Wednesday catch-all thread (4/28/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 29m
Three of the five hitters who are struggling can point to the hits not falling in. Which brings us to Michael Conforto and James McCann. All of those are good signs.
Goodbye, Jerry
by: Blake Zeff — Mets Briefing 31m
Why lefty reliever Jerry Blevins was liked by so many Mets fans
The Booing at the Margins
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 57m
My usual approach to frustrating losses is to recap them as quickly as possible and have faith that the sun rising again will bring a little optimism back with it.
Mack - “Bullet Points” - Matt Rubayo, Gavin Williams, Kyle Battle, Andrew Connor, Jake Noviello
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
(stats as of 4-20) Here is this week’s five outside targets that could find themselves having their names called in the draft this year:...
