MLB Bets for Wednesday, April 28: Fade the Favorite in deGrom and the Mets
by: Roy Larking — Sports Illustrated 28m
SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews Wednesday's MLB betting action and shares the two top picks on his baseball betting card.
Mets Game Preview: (4/28/21) vs. Boston Red Sox (15-9)
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 3m
The New York Mets send their ace to the mound for the second and final game of their two-game series against the Boston Red Sox. They will try to provide more than the one-run of support as they aim for a split of the series. Wednesday's game is an...
SNY's Steve Gelbs is in awe of Jacob deGrom
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 39m
SNY’s Steve Gelbs talks about Jacob deGrom’s dominance, which he was watched up close this season: ‘It’s impossible to think of anybody doing it better.’
Booing Francisco Lindor was to be expected, but still, relax, Mets fans
by: Bryan Fonseca — Deadspin 1h
Here’s a list of the top three least surprising things to happen this month:
Thor, Gsellman Try to Boost Their Ratings
by: Tim Daniels — Bleacher Report 1h
Mets pitchers and roommates Noah Syndergaard and Robert Gsellman recently put their MLB The Show ratings to the test: Syndergaard and Gsellman talked about the impressive ...
Lunch Time Links 4/28/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportS...
2021 MLB odds, picks, best bets for April 28 from proven model: This four-way parlay pays over 17-1 - CBSSports.com
by: CBS Sports Staff Apr 28, 2021 — CBS Sports 1h
SportsLine's proven projection model has revealed its top MLB picks for Wednesday
MLB News: Cleveland Designates Óliver Pérez For Assignment
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 2h
Cleveland announced on Wednesday they've designated left-handed reliever Óliver Pérez for assignment to make room on the active roster for Nick Wittgren.Pérez, still just 39, had not allowe
-
RT @KaidenStade: My Wallpapers looking pretty nice @STR0 🔥🔥Player
-
Is it time to worry about Francisco Lindor's struggles? That's today's @WFANMornings debate and YOUR @Ford Audio Goodness!TV / Radio Network
-
RT @NYBBWAA: ‘NY Mets offense quiet in 2-1 loss to Red Sox’ by @JustinCToscano for @TheRecordSports: Boston’s Garrett Richards arrived in Queens with a 6.48 ERA… https://t.co/2WyP7qFFhA #Mets https://t.co/r2kUeGW4dxBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Ken_Rosenthal: Latest notes: *Diamondbacks’ adjustments paying off *Rockies’ search *Royals for real? *Adolís Garcia gets his chance *The player the Nationals need to break out *OAA vs. DRS *Latest on DHCMT *Two notes on Jacob deGrom and… *…More! https://t.co/XqEhSCM11CTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @mikemayer22: Cleveland has designated Oliver Perez for assignment. Perez hasn't allowed an earned run in 3 2/3 innings this season and has a 3.42 ERA since the start of the 2012 season.Blogger / Podcaster
-
.@OfficialBuck103. @BringerOfRain20. Back-to-back to start the game 💪Official Team Account
