New York Mets

Sportsnaut
60983141_thumbnail

New York Mets claim Deivy Grullon off waivers

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 1h

The New York Mets claimed catcher Deivy Grullon off waivers Wednesday, added him to their 40-man roster and optioned him to the team's alternate training site

Mack's Mets
50071994_thumbnail

Gameday: Mets Vs. Red Sox 4/28/21

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 59s

    The Mets are home to play the Boston Red Sox in the second of a two game series. Red...

WFAN
60984887_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor to Mets fans: 'The results will come'

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 13m

Francisco Lindor’s message to booing Mets fans as the star shortstop continues his slow start to the season was a hopeful one: ‘The results will come.’

Metstradamus
60984808_thumbnail

4/28/21 Game Preview: Boston Red Sox at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 18m

Finding offense has been an issue for the New York Mets (9-9) for most of the season and last night was no exception. Despite allowing only two runs to the high-flying Boston Red Sox (15-9), the Me…

CBS Sports

Mets star Francisco Lindor reacts to hearing boos at Citi Field: 'It sucks, it doesn't feel right' - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 20m

Lindor's first season in Queens hasn't gone well so far

New York Post
60984720_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor reacts to Mets fans’ boos: ‘It doesn’t feel right’

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 21m

After hearing boos on Tuesday, Francisco Lindor, the Mets' $341 million shortstop, is looking forward to hearing what fills the stadium when the results start coming.

The Score
60984266_thumbnail

Lindor after Mets fans boo him: 'They expect results,' and I do too

by: Jason Wilson The Score 39m

Francisco Lindor's tenure with the New York Mets hasn't exactly gotten off to a blazing start at the plate, and fans let him hear it on Tuesday with boos during a 1-for-4 performance."It's interesting and it's funny and it sucks," Lindor said...

Reflections On Baseball
60984049_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom: Why I’d Like To See Him Win Tonight By a Score Of 8-7

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 49m

Jacob deGrom is pitching tonight and one of these days he'll hurl a perfect game. But I hope he doesn't, and instead the Mets bats come awake

Bleacher Report
60983982_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor Says 'It Sucks' Being Booed by Mets Fans Amid Early Struggles

by: Blake Schuster Bleacher Report 52m

Francisco Lindor 's tenure with the New York Mets hasn't gotten off to the most successful start. The shortstop is slashing .212/.321/.593 with one home run and three RBI in 66 at-bats as the 9-9 Mets try to climb above ...

