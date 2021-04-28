New York Mets
Game notes for April 28, 2021 6:40pm deGrom Day vs. Boston
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
deGrom's ERA is 0.31. That's insane.
Francisco Lindor to Mets fans: 'The results will come'
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 7m
Francisco Lindor’s message to booing Mets fans as the star shortstop continues his slow start to the season was a hopeful one: ‘The results will come.’
4/28/21 Game Preview: Boston Red Sox at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 12m
Finding offense has been an issue for the New York Mets (9-9) for most of the season and last night was no exception. Despite allowing only two runs to the high-flying Boston Red Sox (15-9), the Me…
Mets star Francisco Lindor reacts to hearing boos at Citi Field: 'It sucks, it doesn't feel right' - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 13m
Lindor's first season in Queens hasn't gone well so far
Francisco Lindor reacts to Mets fans’ boos: ‘It doesn’t feel right’
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 15m
After hearing boos on Tuesday, Francisco Lindor, the Mets' $341 million shortstop, is looking forward to hearing what fills the stadium when the results start coming.
Lindor after Mets fans boo him: 'They expect results,' and I do too
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 33m
Francisco Lindor's tenure with the New York Mets hasn't exactly gotten off to a blazing start at the plate, and fans let him hear it on Tuesday with boos during a 1-for-4 performance."It's interesting and it's funny and it sucks," Lindor said...
Jacob deGrom: Why I’d Like To See Him Win Tonight By a Score Of 8-7
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 43m
Jacob deGrom is pitching tonight and one of these days he'll hurl a perfect game. But I hope he doesn't, and instead the Mets bats come awake
Francisco Lindor Says 'It Sucks' Being Booed by Mets Fans Amid Early Struggles
by: Blake Schuster — Bleacher Report 45m
Francisco Lindor 's tenure with the New York Mets hasn't gotten off to the most successful start. The shortstop is slashing .212/.321/.593 with one home run and three RBI in 66 at-bats as the 9-9 Mets try to climb above ...
