New York Mets

SNY Mets
Francisco Lindor speaks prior to the Mets' Wednesday night game against the Red Sox | Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 53m

New York Mets SS Francisco Lindor shares his feelings on hearing boos from the Citi Field crowd and his confidence in his process producing results for the r...

WFAN
Francisco Lindor to Mets fans: 'The results will come'

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 7m

Francisco Lindor’s message to booing Mets fans as the star shortstop continues his slow start to the season was a hopeful one: ‘The results will come.’

Metstradamus
4/28/21 Game Preview: Boston Red Sox at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 12m

Finding offense has been an issue for the New York Mets (9-9) for most of the season and last night was no exception. Despite allowing only two runs to the high-flying Boston Red Sox (15-9), the Me…

CBS Sports

Mets star Francisco Lindor reacts to hearing boos at Citi Field: 'It sucks, it doesn't feel right' - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 13m

Lindor's first season in Queens hasn't gone well so far

New York Post
Francisco Lindor reacts to Mets fans’ boos: ‘It doesn’t feel right’

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 15m

After hearing boos on Tuesday, Francisco Lindor, the Mets' $341 million shortstop, is looking forward to hearing what fills the stadium when the results start coming.

The Score
Lindor after Mets fans boo him: 'They expect results,' and I do too

by: Jason Wilson The Score 33m

Francisco Lindor's tenure with the New York Mets hasn't exactly gotten off to a blazing start at the plate, and fans let him hear it on Tuesday with boos during a 1-for-4 performance."It's interesting and it's funny and it sucks," Lindor said...

Reflections On Baseball
Jacob deGrom: Why I’d Like To See Him Win Tonight By a Score Of 8-7

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 43m

Jacob deGrom is pitching tonight and one of these days he'll hurl a perfect game. But I hope he doesn't, and instead the Mets bats come awake

Bleacher Report
Francisco Lindor Says 'It Sucks' Being Booed by Mets Fans Amid Early Struggles

by: Blake Schuster Bleacher Report 45m

Francisco Lindor 's tenure with the New York Mets hasn't gotten off to the most successful start. The shortstop is slashing .212/.321/.593 with one home run and three RBI in 66 at-bats as the 9-9 Mets try to climb above ...

Newsday
Aguilar's 5th HR in 6 games leads Marlins over Brewers 6-2 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 49m

(AP) -- Jesús Aguilar homered for the fifth time in his last six games, leading the Miami Marlins over the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Wednesday.Aguilar's tiebreaking three-run shot off Eric Yardley wit

