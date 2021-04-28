New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Francisco Lindor speaks prior to the Mets' Wednesday night game against the Red Sox | Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 53m
New York Mets SS Francisco Lindor shares his feelings on hearing boos from the Citi Field crowd and his confidence in his process producing results for the r...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Francisco Lindor to Mets fans: 'The results will come'
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 7m
Francisco Lindor’s message to booing Mets fans as the star shortstop continues his slow start to the season was a hopeful one: ‘The results will come.’
4/28/21 Game Preview: Boston Red Sox at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 12m
Finding offense has been an issue for the New York Mets (9-9) for most of the season and last night was no exception. Despite allowing only two runs to the high-flying Boston Red Sox (15-9), the Me…
Mets star Francisco Lindor reacts to hearing boos at Citi Field: 'It sucks, it doesn't feel right' - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 13m
Lindor's first season in Queens hasn't gone well so far
Francisco Lindor reacts to Mets fans’ boos: ‘It doesn’t feel right’
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 15m
After hearing boos on Tuesday, Francisco Lindor, the Mets' $341 million shortstop, is looking forward to hearing what fills the stadium when the results start coming.
Lindor after Mets fans boo him: 'They expect results,' and I do too
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 33m
Francisco Lindor's tenure with the New York Mets hasn't exactly gotten off to a blazing start at the plate, and fans let him hear it on Tuesday with boos during a 1-for-4 performance."It's interesting and it's funny and it sucks," Lindor said...
Jacob deGrom: Why I’d Like To See Him Win Tonight By a Score Of 8-7
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 43m
Jacob deGrom is pitching tonight and one of these days he'll hurl a perfect game. But I hope he doesn't, and instead the Mets bats come awake
Francisco Lindor Says 'It Sucks' Being Booed by Mets Fans Amid Early Struggles
by: Blake Schuster — Bleacher Report 45m
Francisco Lindor 's tenure with the New York Mets hasn't gotten off to the most successful start. The shortstop is slashing .212/.321/.593 with one home run and three RBI in 66 at-bats as the 9-9 Mets try to climb above ...
Aguilar's 5th HR in 6 games leads Marlins over Brewers 6-2 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 49m
(AP) -- Jesús Aguilar homered for the fifth time in his last six games, leading the Miami Marlins over the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Wednesday.Aguilar's tiebreaking three-run shot off Eric Yardley wit
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @NYM3stooges: @stengelsghost @Metstradamus That’ll only happen if deGrom homers.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Fun to talk some Mets here! Thanks for having me!Tom Seaver, Dwight Gooden, Sandy Koufax...Jacob deGrom? Mets beat writer @JustinCToscano thinks when it's all said and done, deGrom will be up with the all-time greats. Check out our latest Winner's circle & then see deGrom in action tonight! https://t.co/tfVsULvQzeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Tell me about it@The7Line ... bummer. https://t.co/7CvJAqrtL0Super Fan
-
I just really feel like after last night, we deserve to see Jake punch out 27 tonight.Misc
-
Who's ready for deGromination? #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @stengelsghost: Whose ready for the Mets to scratch one run over 6 innings against literally Nick Pivetta tonight?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets