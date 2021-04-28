Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

Mets star Francisco Lindor reacts to hearing boos at Citi Field: 'It sucks, it doesn't feel right' - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 11m

Lindor's first season in Queens hasn't gone well so far

WFAN
60984887_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor to Mets fans: 'The results will come'

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 5m

Francisco Lindor’s message to booing Mets fans as the star shortstop continues his slow start to the season was a hopeful one: ‘The results will come.’

Metstradamus
60984808_thumbnail

4/28/21 Game Preview: Boston Red Sox at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 10m

Finding offense has been an issue for the New York Mets (9-9) for most of the season and last night was no exception. Despite allowing only two runs to the high-flying Boston Red Sox (15-9), the Me…

New York Post
60984720_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor reacts to Mets fans’ boos: ‘It doesn’t feel right’

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 13m

After hearing boos on Tuesday, Francisco Lindor, the Mets' $341 million shortstop, is looking forward to hearing what fills the stadium when the results start coming.

The Score
60984266_thumbnail

Lindor after Mets fans boo him: 'They expect results,' and I do too

by: Jason Wilson The Score 31m

Francisco Lindor's tenure with the New York Mets hasn't exactly gotten off to a blazing start at the plate, and fans let him hear it on Tuesday with boos during a 1-for-4 performance."It's interesting and it's funny and it sucks," Lindor said...

Reflections On Baseball
60984049_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom: Why I’d Like To See Him Win Tonight By a Score Of 8-7

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 41m

Jacob deGrom is pitching tonight and one of these days he'll hurl a perfect game. But I hope he doesn't, and instead the Mets bats come awake

Bleacher Report
60983982_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor Says 'It Sucks' Being Booed by Mets Fans Amid Early Struggles

by: Blake Schuster Bleacher Report 43m

Francisco Lindor 's tenure with the New York Mets hasn't gotten off to the most successful start. The shortstop is slashing .212/.321/.593 with one home run and three RBI in 66 at-bats as the 9-9 Mets try to climb above ...

Newsday
60983883_thumbnail

Aguilar's 5th HR in 6 games leads Marlins over Brewers 6-2 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 47m

(AP) -- Jesús Aguilar homered for the fifth time in his last six games, leading the Miami Marlins over the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Wednesday.Aguilar's tiebreaking three-run shot off Eric Yardley wit

