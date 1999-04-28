New York Mets
Mets' Francisco Lindor: 'It sucks' being booed amid slow start
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 1h
Fans as Citi Field booed Lindor during Tuesday's loss to the Boston Red Sox after he failed to reach base late in the contest, and he said that he's not used to hearing that sound at the ballpark.
The season was 2005, otherwise known as Carlos Beltran’s first in a Mets’ uniform, but Shea Stadium didn’t immediately feel like home. It was that unfamiliar sound. Boos coming from his own fans. Dire
"I just hope they cheer and jump on the field when I start hitting home runs," Lindor said.
For the first time in his career and in his time with the Mets, Francisco Lindor was booed for his shaky performance. How did he react?
Some of the 7,917 fans in attendance for the Mets’ 2-1 loss to the Red Sox at Citi Field on Tuesday decided to boo Francisco Lindor after he softly grounded out in his fourth and final at-bat.
Jacob deGrom returns to the mound coming off the best start of his career.
NEW YORK -- Of course Francisco Lindor heard the boos directed toward him during Tuesday’s loss to the Red Sox at Citi Field. As far as Lindor can recall, he had never been booed by a home crowd in Cleveland. It took all of nine home games for it to
Home plate umpire Jerry Layne is out of the game after taking a Francisco Lindor foul tip straight to the head. Layne stumbled back when it happened and Boston catcher Christian Vázquez was luckily there to hold him upright. Scary stuff. Best wishes to Layne.Beat Writer / Columnist
Home-plate umpire Jerry Layne exited the field and is now sitting in the Mets dugout after getting drilled on his mask by a foul ball. Lindor and Vazquez were holding him up for support immediately. Delay of game.Beat Writer / Columnist
