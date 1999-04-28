Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
60985518_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor reacts to hearing boos from Mets fans - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

Some of the 7,917 fans in attendance for the Mets’ 2-1 loss to the Red Sox at Citi Field on Tuesday decided to boo Francisco Lindor after he softly grounded out in his fourth and final at-bat.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Newsday
60986748_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor chooses to take diplomatic approach to Mets fans' booing | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 21m

The season was 2005, otherwise known as Carlos Beltran’s first in a Mets’ uniform, but Shea Stadium didn’t immediately feel like home. It was that unfamiliar sound. Boos coming from his own fans. Dire

Sports Illustrated
60986203_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor on Being Booed at Citi Field: 'It's Funny and It Sucks'

by: Joseph Salvador Sports Illustrated 46m

"I just hope they cheer and jump on the field when I start hitting home runs," Lindor said.

Mets 360

Game Chatter: Nick Pivetta vs Jacob deGrom (4/28/21)

by: Other Mets 360 1h

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us

Lohud
60985794_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor: NY Mets star reacts to fans booing at Citi Field

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 1h

For the first time in his career and in his time with the Mets, Francisco Lindor was booed for his shaky performance. How did he react?

Amazin' Avenue
60985432_thumbnail

Open thread: Mets vs. Nationals, 4/28/21

by: Grace Carbone SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Jacob deGrom returns to the mound coming off the best start of his career.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Yardbarker
60985426_thumbnail

Mets' Francisco Lindor: 'It sucks' being booed amid slow start

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 1h

Fans as Citi Field booed Lindor during Tuesday's loss to the Boston Red Sox after he failed to reach base late in the contest, and he said that he's not used to hearing that sound at the ballpark.

MLB: Mets.com
60985303_thumbnail

Lindor heard boos, vows he'll win in NY

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2h

NEW YORK -- Of course Francisco Lindor heard the boos directed toward him during Tuesday’s loss to the Red Sox at Citi Field. As far as Lindor can recall, he had never been booed by a home crowd in Cleveland. It took all of nine home games for it to

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets