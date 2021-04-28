New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom can’t save Mets from Red Sox sweep
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 38m
The Mets ace allowed one measly run and then matched the rest of his lineup in producing nothing at the plate in a 1-0 loss to the Red Sox at Citi Field..
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets' Jacob deGrom Ties Nolan Ryan's Record for Most Strikeouts in 1st 5 Starts
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 20m
The New York Mets lost 1-0 to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, but it wasn't all bad news for the National League East squad...
Braves hit 5 homers, pound Hendricks, Cubs 10-0 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 5m
(AP) -- Marcell Ozuna homered in a four-run first inning, Huascar Ynoa pitched 5 1/3 strong innings and the Atlanta Braves went deep five times to beat the Chicago Cubs 10-0 Wednesday night for their
Vázquez helps Red Sox beat deGrom, slumping Mets 1-0
by: AP — USA Today 6m
Christian Vázquez hit an early RBI double, producing the only run required for the Boston Red Sox to beat Jacob...
Red Sox limit Mets to only two hits in 1-0 victory
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 20m
The Boston Red Sox narrowly pulled past the New York Mets on Wednesday evening in a 1-0 victory. Doubles by Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vazquez gave Boston the only run they needed to secure the win while limiting the Mets to only two hits.
Mets Offense Hits New Low and Wastes deGrom’s Start in 1-0 Loss
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 21m
Just when you think the New York Mets offense cannot get any worse, they laugh in your face and waste another three hours of your time. To make matters worse, they wasted another terrific start from Jacob deGrom to allow the Boston Red Sox to steal...
Mets Fail Jacob deGrom
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 25m
In the second inning, Jacob deGrom allowed doubles to Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vazquez to give the Boston Red Sox a 1-0 lead. That qualified this as a bad deGrom start. Overall, deGrom “…
DeGrom K's 9 but slumping Mets offense manages just 2 hits in loss
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 27m
Jacob deGrom allowed just a run and three hits over six innings but the Mets offense managed just two hits all game, while striking out 16 times against Bost...
Source: Mets Minor League Assignments Revealed
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 27m
The New York Mets on Wednesday announced their minor league assignments for the 2021 season. Michael Mayer of Metsmerized broke down where some of the Mets’ top prospects will be to start the s
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @MFS_71: @Metstradamus Not saying it should happen, but still gotta wonder out loud....is it time to fire Chili Davis?Blogger / Podcaster
-
I detect no lies..@TimothyRRyder Tim on August 27th writing for the Apple: “Mets bats are destined to turn it around soon...” https://t.co/V8c3wg1kFeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom struck out 9, but the slumping Mets offense manages just 2 hits in their loss to the Red Sox https://t.co/igKB2v6MfWTV / Radio Network
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimBritton: Jacob deGrom: "Kinda displeased with my mechanics. I was flying open. Everything seemed to be flat. Just wasn't able to make pitches when I needed to." He allowed a run on three hits over six, with nine strikeouts and one walk to the best offense in baseball. He lost 1-0.Blogger / Podcaster
-
- More Mets Tweets