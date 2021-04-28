Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets' Jacob deGrom Ties Nolan Ryan's Record for Most Strikeouts in 1st 5 Starts

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 21m

The New York Mets lost 1-0 to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, but it wasn't all bad news for the National League East squad...

ESPN
Lindor shrugs off boos: Fans expect results

by: Associated Press ESPN 28s

Francisco Lindor said he understands Mets fans' reaction to his performance so far for the team. "I just hope they cheer and jump on the field when I start hitting home runs," he said.

Newsday
Braves hit 5 homers, pound Hendricks, Cubs 10-0 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 6m

(AP) -- Marcell Ozuna homered in a four-run first inning, Huascar Ynoa pitched 5 1/3 strong innings and the Atlanta Braves went deep five times to beat the Chicago Cubs 10-0 Wednesday night for their

USA Today
Vázquez helps Red Sox beat deGrom, slumping Mets 1-0

by: AP USA Today 7m

Christian Vázquez hit an early RBI double, producing the only run required for the Boston Red Sox to beat Jacob...

Fox Sports
Red Sox limit Mets to only two hits in 1-0 victory

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 21m

The Boston Red Sox narrowly pulled past the New York Mets on Wednesday evening in a 1-0 victory. Doubles by Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vazquez gave Boston the only run they needed to secure the win while limiting the Mets to only two hits.

Empire Sports Media
Mets Offense Hits New Low and Wastes deGrom’s Start in 1-0 Loss

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 22m

Just when you think the New York Mets offense cannot get any worse, they laugh in your face and waste another three hours of your time. To make matters worse, they wasted another terrific start from Jacob deGrom to allow the Boston Red Sox to steal...

Mets Daddy

Mets Fail Jacob deGrom

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 26m

In the second inning, Jacob deGrom allowed doubles to Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vazquez to give the Boston Red Sox a 1-0 lead. That qualified this as a bad deGrom start. Overall, deGrom “…

SNY Mets

DeGrom K's 9 but slumping Mets offense manages just 2 hits in loss

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 28m

Jacob deGrom allowed just a run and three hits over six innings but the Mets offense managed just two hits all game, while striking out 16 times against Bost...

