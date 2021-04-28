New York Mets
Mets are not worthy of Jacob deGrom
by: Ian O'Connor — New York Post 2h
Some seventy years ago, a University of Oklahoma president by the name of George Lynn Cross delivered the money quote that forever defines the run-amok enterprise that is major college sports. “I
Get Outta Town
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 20m
Go Mets. Better yet, go away Mets. And stay away. For about a week. Then come back. Clear your heads. Fill your bats. Get hits. Several per inning. With unconditional love?
Jacob deGrom's lack of run support may be reaching new lows
by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1h
The Mets ace had perhaps his most dominant month ever, but after Wednesday's loss, his record says he's a .500 pitcher.
A ‘Disappointed’ deGrom Allows One Run in Loss to Boston
by: David Waldstein — NY Times 1h
The Mets’ ace allowed only three hits and struck out nine batters, but his team’s offense had absolutely nothing to offer.
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Thursday 4/29/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . National Leag...
Francisco Lindor on Mets Fans Booing Him: It's Interesting, It's Funny, It Sucks
by: Paul Kasabian — Bleacher Report 3h
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is hitting just .203 through 19 games after going 0-for-3 in a 1-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. Early home-crowd boos have rained down on Lindor, however, as he's struggled at the dish...
Jacob deGrom fans Nick Pivetta | 04/28/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Jacob deGrom strikes out Nick Pivetta after 10 pitches in the 3rd inning
DeGrom, Slumping Mets Fall To Red Sox
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 2h
The Mets couldn't muster anything at the plate in their latest offensive flop with the two-time Cy Young Award winner on the mound.
Hit the road, Mets. And learn to hit while you’re away. https://t.co/10Ga3COlplBlogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom was frustrated with himself for failing to make a mechanical adjustment during Wednesday's loss https://t.co/PW8YHhKSMlTV / Radio Network
RT @BringerOfRain20: @jerryblevins @Mets Congrats on a superb career. I remember both of us getting sent down multiple times, you dressing up a record 4 years(Elvis was my fav),getting a lot of big outs, and always ready to have a good debate! Glad to have been your teammate several times!!Blogger / Podcaster
Column for https://t.co/HXLkX5MaC9: Rojas' criticism of hitters' approach signals an alarm of sorts. Why aren't the Mets hitting, especially in the clutch? Fair to ask if it's merely an early-season malaise or something more troubling. https://t.co/xsZDC0A2IwBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @PeteAbe: Red Sox struck out 15 times and won a nine-inning for the first time since Aug. 29, 2015 when they beat the Mets 3-1 at Citi Field when striking out 16 times. Yep, deGrom started that game, too.TV / Radio Personality
