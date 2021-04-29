New York Mets
LEADING OFF: Harper healing after fastball to face | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 46m
A look at what's happening around the majors today:___HEADS UPPhillies star Bryce Harper says he's feeling fine after being hit in the face by a 96.9 mph fastball Wednesday. Harper was drilled in the
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo working through sharp hip pain
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
Brandon Nimmo still isn’t sure what caused his recent right-hip stiffness, but a cortisone shot later, he returned to the Mets’ starting lineup Wednesday.
Get Outta Town
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
Go Mets. Better yet, go away Mets. And stay away. For about a week. Then come back. Clear your heads. Fill your bats. Get hits. Several per inning. With unconditional love?
Jacob deGrom's lack of run support may be reaching new lows
by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3h
The Mets ace had perhaps his most dominant month ever, but after Wednesday's loss, his record says he's a .500 pitcher.
A ‘Disappointed’ deGrom Allows One Run in Loss to Boston
by: David Waldstein — NY Times 3h
The Mets’ ace allowed only three hits and struck out nine batters, but his team’s offense had absolutely nothing to offer.
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Thursday 4/29/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . National Leag...
Francisco Lindor on Mets Fans Booing Him: It's Interesting, It's Funny, It Sucks
by: Paul Kasabian — Bleacher Report 4h
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is hitting just .203 through 19 games after going 0-for-3 in a 1-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. Early home-crowd boos have rained down on Lindor, however, as he's struggled at the dish...
Jacob deGrom fans Nick Pivetta | 04/28/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
Jacob deGrom strikes out Nick Pivetta after 10 pitches in the 3rd inning
