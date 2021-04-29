New York Mets
Ray Savage - SAVAGE VIEWS – Women in Baseball
by: RDS900 — Mack's Mets 2h
SAVAGE VIEWS – Women in Baseball April 29, 2021 One of my last assignments before I retired was serving as a consultant to a well-know...
Alright Mets Fans, It's Time For 15 Minutes Of Zen And Meditation | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 10m
I got this sent to me on Twitter last week but was waiting for the perfect time to throw it up on the blog and I'd say the Mets combining to score one run off of what I must assume are AL Cy Young con...
The Mets’ offense has been very unlucky
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 11m
Who stole Jobu’s rum?
Mack - Draft Players To Target in Later Rounds
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 14m
Good morning. The Mets pick 1.10, 2.46, 3.81, and 4.111 in the 2021 draft, We always talk about the pick at 1.10, but this is a deep d...
Red Sox Expose Mets’ Invisible Offense in Sweep
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 17m
The Mets mustered one run over 18 innings in a two-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox this week.This is despite the pitching staff allowing just three runs--all three by starters Da
Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez’s weight loss secret? $4K workout regimen - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 25m
Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez posted photos on Instagram Wednesday showing how much he's slimmed down during the last four months.
The Thrill and Melancholy of Jacob deGrom and the Mets - WSJ
by: Jason Gay — The Wall Street Journal 1h
Jacob deGrom is the most riveting pitcher in baseball, and throwing better than ever. If only his ball club could score him more runs.
New York Mets | Jacob deGrom strikes out nine | Newsday
by: AP — Newsday 1h
Jacob deGrom strikes out nine over six innings, allowing three hits and one run in a start against the Red Sox
NY Mets: 2021 season takeaways after first 19 games
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 2h
How should the Mets be evaluated after their start to the 2021 season? Justin Toscano breaks it down.
Tweets
We hope so. Progression to the mean, but what is their mean? I don't know if you're a gambling man, but you can go broke playing the "but they're due" game.@MetsBooth The run production numbers are so low there's going to be a slingshot effect. When they break out they will be scoring runs in bunches. Law of averages is a thing especially in baseball.
RT @GershOnline: The Mets will have their second (Ronny Mauricio), third (Matthew Allan), and fourth ranked prospects (Brett Baty) in Brooklyn this season. Allan and Baty played in Brooklyn at the end of the 2019 championship season. https://t.co/vw7fDLDdKl
-
RT @eboland11: Judge not in the lineup a second straight game. Boone said he's doing well but wanted to give him one more day. "He'll be available" as a pinch hitter, Boone said.
Dom Smith has very quietly become the Mets regular struggling the worst. Down to 203/.224/.328 and second behind Alonso in Ks, for a 54 OPS+. Conforto meanwhile is up to
RT @NYMhistory: 4/28/1958 Gary Cohen is born. Cohen has been the television play-by-play announcer for the Mets since 2006 and has provided the commentary for some of the best moments in recent Mets history. https://t.co/G9Ax3fFLb0
