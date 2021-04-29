New York Mets
Lunch Time Links 4/29/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Metstradamus - The Offense Is Bohunkus
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 11m
By metstradamus | April 28, 2021 10:41 pm The Mets are last in baseball in runs. The Mets are last in baseball in hits. The Mets are la...
I Think I’ve Seen This Film Before…
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 14m
... And I didn't like the ending.In predictable fashion, the New York Mets wasted yet another solid start by their ace right-hander Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, in front of a dejecte
An adjustment that could bust Jeff McNeil’s slump
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 39m
Why McNeil has struggled against inside pitches
Jacob deGrom continues to put blame on himself for Mets woes
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 45m
Jacob deGrom continues to put blame on himself as Mets offense still cannot provide run support, going scoreless in Wednesday night’s 1-0 loss to Boston.
Mets’ Francisco Lindor understand boos, but hopes fans ‘cheer’ when things are going right
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 55m
Even though he doesn’t have a World Series ring yet, Francisco Lindor is a winner. First of all, he got to the big leagues, which is more than the vast majority of baseball players in the planet. Not only that, but he also was a top prospect,...
Jacob deGrom, James McCann, and Luis Rojas react to 1-0 loss | Mets Post-Game | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
In this Mets vs Red Sox post-game press conference, Luis Rojas, James McCann and Jacob deGrom react to the Mets non-existent offense and deGrom suffering yet...
How would Ben Franklin manage Jacob deGrom?
by: Chris Dial — Mets 360 2h
Why Steve Cohen is inviting Mets stars over for dinner
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2h
Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo and Marcus Stroman have had dinner with their boss. Cohen has encouraged them to bring significant others or an agent if they would like.
Jacob deGrom in his career has pitched well but without getting a win in 78 out of 188 starts, or 41%. This is the highest pct. of all time: 1. deGrom, .414, 2. Jose DeLeon, .386, 3. Chris Archer, .370, 4. Jose Rijo, .368, 5. Carlos Quintana, .367, Matt Cain, .366.Owner / Front Office
.@jddavis26 is all about the grilled 🧀 sandwich. @MadDogUnleashed | @alannarizzo | #HighHeat | @MetsTV / Radio Network
. @BobKlap talks to Doc Gooden about what it's like watching Jacob deGrom dominate right now: https://t.co/aGkWEQiRHxBeat Writer / Columnist
The Mets once again failed to give Jacob deGrom any run support on Wednesday night. Do you feel bad for New York's ace?TV / Radio Network
-
