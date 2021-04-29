I agree with this notion somewhat. But I also think players want to contribute to wins. To get that high of knowing they performed at peak level and it carried the team to a victory.

David Waldstein The idea of a starting pitcher being annoyed by a bullpen that blows a game or an offense not hitting for him, is a bit outdated. Wins don’t mean what they used to in terms of both Cy Young Award and getting paid. I think deGrom and others are well aware of that.