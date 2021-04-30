New York Mets
Morning Briefing: Mets Open Three-Game Series Against Phillies
by: Gianna Arantes — Mets Merized Online 2h
Good morning and happy Friday, Mets fans!Coming off of a two-game sweep by the Red Sox at home, the Mets had the day off on Thursday. They'll play tonight at 7:05 at Citizens Bank Park. Marcus
Could the 2021 Mets’ Rotation Be Better Than 2015’s?
by: Nate Olshan — Mets Merized Online 2m
I'd like to start my inaugural article by thanking Joe D and everyone at Metsmerized for letting me come aboard to the team! I remember back in 2012 in New Britain, CT my dad and I were vigorously
Do As You Will
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 10m
Don't listen to all the nonsense — if you want to boo, just boo.
Mets Morning News for April 30, 2021
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 42m
Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Broken Bats and Panic City
by: Madame Beese — Talkin' Mets 55m
Mike Silva discusses the Mets offensive woes after the two-game sweep at the hands of the Red Sox.
MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees slugger, former Mets coach Hensley Meulens finally gets a chance to be manager - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 57m
Hensley Meulens was the New York Mets bench coach in 2020. He played for the New York Yankees for five seasons (1989-93).
The Metropolitan: The truth behind the Mets’ bats
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 1h
Breaking down whether the hitting struggles are truly alarming, or NBD
Reese Kaplan -- Mike Puma's If These Walls Could Talk Part 1 of 9
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 1h
A great many readers reminisce about the time spent watching the Mets over the years, reveling in the good times, agonizing over the bad tim...
Simply Amazin’ Ep. 90: Hobby Talk with Mitch Petanick
by: The Apple — The Apple 2h
Money Mitch P joins the show for some card talk and lamenting of the Mets' offense
Tweets
-
RT @Metsmerized: Could the 2021 Mets’ Rotation Be Better Than 2015’s? https://t.co/WTdnsC0OcPBlogger / Podcaster
-
Alright - time for the #Mets to start a positive trend. They’re in a hitter’s paradise in Philly tonight. Better approach, better execution, little things at the plate. They’re better than this. We know it, they know. So let’s get after it already! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Happy Friday! Coming up at 10AM, it is @MandMWFAN on @WFAN660 NFL Draft Day Round 1 reaction, Jets and Giants. Yankees, Mets, Knicks. We will be joined by @AlbertBreer, @TheBigAStabile & @RR_RicardoFANTV / Radio Personality
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Could the 2021 Mets’ Rotation Be Better Than 2015’s? https://t.co/RSxgO3VbXY #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
-
H/t to @jetropolitans for pointing out that the #Mets appear to have optioned José Peraza on the off day. Who’s replacing him? Can’t be Hildenberger, Lucchesi, Smith, or Tarpley since they haven’t been in the minors for 10 days. Zamora, Yamamoto, Szapucki, others are eligible.Beat Writer / Columnist
