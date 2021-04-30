New York Mets
Mack's Mock Pick - #88 - LHP - Maddux Bruns
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 36m
Maddux Bruns Mack's spin - Nice 4-pitch mix that includes a 95 fastball. Projects to have three ++ pitches by the time he hits the nex...
Mets’ Carlos Carrasco is stretched out to five innings and may only need one additional rehab start
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 5m
In a mildly surprising turn of events, all NL East teams have a sub-.500 record entering Friday. The New York Mets are currently in third place with a 9-10 mark and a .474 winning percentage. Most of the problems have been associated with the offense,
Gotham SN MLB Best Bets 4/30
by: Blakey Locks — Gotham Sports Network 9m
Happy Friday.
Roberto Alomar fired by MLB, Blue Jays in wake of sexual harassment allegation
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 29m
Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar placed on MLB's ineligible list over sexual misconduct | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 30m
Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar has been fired as a consultant by Major League Baseball and placed on the league's ineligible list after an investigation into an allegation of sexual miscon
Covid tests, remote first pitches and no Tebow: 10 things to know about the Syracuse Mets’ opener - syracuse.com
by: Lindsay Kramer | lkramer@syracuse.com — Syracuse 48m
A whole new ballgame: 14 things to know about the Syracuse Mets' opener
Friday’s Pitching Preview 4/30
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 1h
The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Mets to kick off the series as well as a seven-game road trip. The Mets and Phillies, along with the Braves, are currently locked in a three-way tie for first place in the NL east standings with the Nationals...
Mets RHP Carlos Carrasco on track for mid-May debut
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 1h
Barring an unforeseen issue, Carrasco will make a minor league rehab start on or around May 4 and then head to the Mets' active roster during the second week of May.
