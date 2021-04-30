Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Roberto Alomar fired by MLB, Blue Jays in wake of sexual harassment allegation

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 27m

Roberto Alomar fired by MLB, Blue Jays in wake of sexual harassment allegation first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

Empire Sports Media
Mets’ Carlos Carrasco is stretched out to five innings and may only need one additional rehab start

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 4m

In a mildly surprising turn of events, all NL East teams have a sub-.500 record entering Friday. The New York Mets are currently in third place with a 9-10 mark and a .474 winning percentage. Most of the problems have been associated with the offense,

Gotham Sports Network
Gotham SN MLB Best Bets 4/30

by: Blakey Locks Gotham Sports Network 8m

Happy Friday.

Newsday
Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar placed on MLB's ineligible list over sexual misconduct | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 29m

Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar has been fired as a consultant by Major League Baseball and placed on the league's ineligible list after an investigation into an allegation of sexual miscon

Mack's Mets
Mack's Mock Pick - #88 - LHP - Maddux Bruns

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 34m

  Maddux Bruns    Mack's spin -  Nice 4-pitch mix that includes a 95 fastball. Projects to have three ++ pitches by the time he hits the nex...

Syracuse
Covid tests, remote first pitches and no Tebow: 10 things to know about the Syracuse Mets’ opener - syracuse.com

by: Lindsay Kramer | lkramer@syracuse.com Syracuse 47m

A whole new ballgame: 14 things to know about the Syracuse Mets' opener

Mets Junkies
Friday’s Pitching Preview 4/30

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 1h

The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Mets to kick off the series as well as a seven-game road trip. The Mets and Phillies, along with the Braves, are currently locked in a three-way tie for first place in the NL east standings with the Nationals...

Yardbarker
Mets RHP Carlos Carrasco on track for mid-May debut

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 1h

Barring an unforeseen issue, Carrasco will make a minor league rehab start on or around May 4 and then head to the Mets' active roster during the second week of May.

