Cards hope to activate Wainwright on Monday

by: Associated Press ESPN 24m

The St. Louis Cardinals are hopeful of getting Adam Wainwright back from the COVID-19 injured list on Monday.

The Mets Police
Mets vs. Phillies Game Notes for April 30

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

INF José Peraza was optioned to the team’s Alternate Training Site following Wednesday’s game. LHP Daniel Zamora has been recalled from the Alternate Training Site and will be active for tonight’s game. As @mediagoon already has a Zamora jersey he...

Big League Stew
The April MLB awards: Evaluating the stars and surprises of the first month

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 20m

What April tells us about a star-studded AL MVP race, and how much you should buy into the topsy-turvy standings after one month of the 2021 MLB season.

Yardbarker
Phillies' Bryce Harper out vs. Mets; Didi Gregorius on COVID-19 list

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 47m

In a corresponding roster move, Philadelphia recalled catcher Rafael Marchan from its alternate training site. 

J.D. Davis Joins MLB Network

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 51m

J.D. Davis joins High Heat with Mad Dog Russo to talk about the season. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on You...

WFAN
LISTEN: WFAN Baseball Insiders’ Mets 2021 Podcast, Episode 7

by: Ed Coleman Radio.com: WFAN 56m

On the latest episode of the WFAN Baseball Insiders’ Mets podcast, Ed Coleman discusses the Mets’ offense struggles over the season’s first month.

Mike's Mets
We Didn't Sign up for This

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 57m

I had a hectic week with some personal stuff, so I decided to take a step back from the blog for a few days rather than half-assing it. Not ...

ESPN
Phils' Harper (wrist) held out; Didi on COVID-IL

by: ESPN ESPN 1h

The Phillies will be without Bryce Harper (wrist), Didi Gregorius (COVID-related IL) and J.T. Realmuto (unspecified) against the Mets on Friday. Harper is out as a precaution after getting hit in the face by a 96.9 mph fastball that then hit his...

Metstradamus
4/30/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h

The New York Mets (9-10) have a major problem on offense right now. The lineup has been anemic for the Mets, who allowed just three runs in two days to the Boston Red Sox and lost both games, somet…

