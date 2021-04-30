New York Mets
Cards hope to activate Wainwright on Monday
by: Associated Press — ESPN 24m
The St. Louis Cardinals are hopeful of getting Adam Wainwright back from the COVID-19 injured list on Monday.
Mets vs. Phillies Game Notes for April 30
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
INF José Peraza was optioned to the team’s Alternate Training Site following Wednesday’s game. LHP Daniel Zamora has been recalled from the Alternate Training Site and will be active for tonight’s game. As @mediagoon already has a Zamora jersey he...
The April MLB awards: Evaluating the stars and surprises of the first month
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 20m
What April tells us about a star-studded AL MVP race, and how much you should buy into the topsy-turvy standings after one month of the 2021 MLB season.
Phillies' Bryce Harper out vs. Mets; Didi Gregorius on COVID-19 list
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 47m
In a corresponding roster move, Philadelphia recalled catcher Rafael Marchan from its alternate training site.
J.D. Davis Joins MLB Network
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 51m
J.D. Davis joins High Heat with Mad Dog Russo to talk about the season. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on You...
LISTEN: WFAN Baseball Insiders’ Mets 2021 Podcast, Episode 7
by: Ed Coleman — Radio.com: WFAN 56m
On the latest episode of the WFAN Baseball Insiders’ Mets podcast, Ed Coleman discusses the Mets’ offense struggles over the season’s first month.
We Didn't Sign up for This
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 57m
I had a hectic week with some personal stuff, so I decided to take a step back from the blog for a few days rather than half-assing it. Not ...
Phils' Harper (wrist) held out; Didi on COVID-IL
by: ESPN — ESPN 1h
The Phillies will be without Bryce Harper (wrist), Didi Gregorius (COVID-related IL) and J.T. Realmuto (unspecified) against the Mets on Friday. Harper is out as a precaution after getting hit in the face by a 96.9 mph fastball that then hit his...
4/30/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h
The New York Mets (9-10) have a major problem on offense right now. The lineup has been anemic for the Mets, who allowed just three runs in two days to the Boston Red Sox and lost both games, somet…
