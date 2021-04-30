New York Mets
Mets vs. Phillies Game Notes for April 30
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
INF José Peraza was optioned to the team’s Alternate Training Site following Wednesday’s game. LHP Daniel Zamora has been recalled from the Alternate Training Site and will be active for tonight’s game. As @mediagoon already has a Zamora jersey he...
Mets one of numerous MLB teams yet to reach vaccination threshold | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 9m
PHILADELPHIA — The Mets are far from alone in struggling to get 85% of their Tier 1 personnel — a group comprised mostly of players — vaccinated against COVID-19. MLB and the MLB Players Association a
Notes: Carrasco update; Guillorme to IL
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 35m
Injured Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco continues to make solid progress in his rehab from a torn right hamstring, though he is likely still about two weeks away from a return. Carrasco stretched out to five innings in a game on Thursday at the Mets’...
Game Chatter: Marcus Stroman vs Chase Anderson (4/30/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 43m
Mets place Luis Guillorme on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 47m
José Peraza will take Guillorme’s spot on the roster and be active for tonight’s game.
How Much Longer Will It Still Be Early For Francisco Lindor And The Slumping New York Mets?
by: Jerry Beach — Forbes 1h
The most recognizable ghoulish spirit presented itself in the Mets wasting another outstanding effort from Jacob deGrom, who has been so stupendously good that allowing one run on three hits and a walk and recording nine strikeouts over six innings...
NY Mets: Offensive struggles, lack of power haunting team in 2021
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 1h
The Mets were expected to have a potent, power-hitting offense in 2021. So what has been the issue so far?
Gameday Mets @ Phillies 4/30/21
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
The Mets travel to Philadelphia to play the Phillies in the first game of a three ...
Justin Toscano and Tom Moore discuss Mets, Phillies and NL East
by: @northjersey — North Jersey 2h
Reporters Justin Toscano and Tom Moore discuss the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies and the NL East as a whole.
Strike three gets away from McCann and two runs score for the Phillies. It just hasn't been the Mets' week.TV / Radio Personality
-
So get this, with the bases loaded and the pitcher batting for the Phillies, Stroman struck him out but the pitch got away from McCann and two runs scored on a passed ball.TV / Radio Network
-
They changed the scoring ruling. It was a passed ball.My word. When it rains, it pours. Marcus Stroman struck out Chase Anderson to end the inning — except the ball got away and two runs scored on what is being ruled a wild pitch. It is 2-0, PhilliesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Last play changed to a passed ball.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Chase Anderson strikes out. But... James McCann was crossed up. 2 runs score. The #Phillies take a 2-0 lead in the second.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Phillies just scored not 1 but 2 runs on the strikeout. Just might be enough for the Phillies. #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
