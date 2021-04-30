New York Mets
MLB roundup: Gerrit Cole strikes out 12 in Yankees' 10-0 rout - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 44m
Gerrit Cole struck out 12 in six dominant innings, Aaron Judge homered in consecutive at-bats and the New York Yankees cruised to a 10-0 victory over the visiting Detroit Tigers on Friday. Cole (4-1) allowed four singles and walked none while easily...
Mets Games Played On This Date: May 1st
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 10m
A Robin Ventura Grand Slam win, Tom Seaver K’s 16 and gets a non-decision, and Yogi makes his Mets debut. These are just some the gam...
Help! I’m Starting to Not Like Baseball!
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 3h
The Mets lost and it was excruciating on so many levels. Realmuto and Jean Segura. It didnt matter. Mets pitchers gave up a grand total of two runs. You cannot make this shit up.
Decade of Dominance
by: Kevin Czerwinski — BallNine 3h
Dave Stieb doesn’t always garner the same attention as Jack Morris, Roger Clemens, Nolan Ryan, Dwight Gooden or some of the other high-profile pitchers that dominated the baseball landscape in the 80s, but his contribution to the game and his...
Mets place Luis Guillorme on injured list in defensive blow
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4h
The Mets’ best defensive option at third base will be sidelined for at least the next week-plus, and probably longer.
Mets' Smith calls out Phils' reliever after dustup
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 4h
Dominic Smith wasn't backing down from Phils reliever Jose Alvarado after the game. "Come meet me then if you really got a problem, and we can really handle it," the Mets outfielder said.
Mets' Dominic Smith Calls Out Phillies' Jose Alvarado After Benches Clear
by: Paul Kasabian — Bleacher Report 4h
New York Mets left fielder Dominic Smith called out Philadelphia Phillies left-handed reliever Jose Alvarado after a game in which benches cleared and tempers flared en route to a 2-1 home victory for the Phils ...
Phils Top Mets In Bench-Clearing, Trash-Talking Opener
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 5h
New York has scored an MLB-low 58 runs, including two or fewer in nine of 20 games this season.
RT @ThereItIsJake: Want to hear me talk about food and baseball? Then this is for you! https://t.co/Xbyav96lRCBlogger / Podcaster
Is the MVP a lock? (Probably a stretch but what an amazing start!)#Angels Mike Trout finishes April with a slash line of .425/.523/.781. Last player to post those totals in any month (min. 75 PA) was Lance Berkman in May 2008. Last A.L. player was Bernie Williams in June 2001. Last player to do it in March/April was Barry Bonds in 2004Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets place Luis Guillorme on injured list in defensive blow https://t.co/TTrNgxJV8SBlogger / Podcaster
It's hard to have your worst loss of the season two games in a row, but the Mets have managed to do it.Blogger / Podcaster
Marcus Stroman left Friday's game with hamstring tightness, believes he'll be fine for his next start: “I know what I have to do in these next four or five days, the staff here is unbelievable" https://t.co/SHqGBb6khCTV / Radio Network
