Phillies vs. Mets line, prediction: Runs won’t come easy again

by: VSiN New York Post 20m

The Mets are scoring the fewest runs per game of any team in the National League and will look to get out of their funk in Philadelphia on Saturday against their former pitcher Zack...

NY Mets, Philadelphia Phillies announce Saturday, May 1 lineups

by: John Connolly LoHud 14m

Taijuan Walker (1-1, 2.14) will start for the Mets, while Zack Wheeler (2-2, 3.13) will go for the Phillies.

Mets fans have already lost patience with Francisco Lindor

by: Alan Karmin Fansided: Rising Apple 39m

The first month of the season is over. The New York Mets played a mere 20 games. And the man that the fans were asking…no…demanding that Mets managemen...

61075941_thumbnail

Mets' Dominic Smith tells Phillies' Jose Alvarado to meet him in tunnel after on-field scuffle

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 48m

Alvarado and Smith were at the forefront of a benches-clearing incident in Friday's Mets-Phillies game. 

61073921_thumbnail

Metstradamus - Anger In The Wind

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

  By  metstradamus  |  April 30, 2021 11:31 pm I mean, this was a true “only the Mets” loss. First off, to  lose a game  where the two runs ...

61073913_thumbnail

Mets Reaction May 1, 2021: The Cowards of the County | Barstool Sports

by: Frank The Tank Barstool Sports 2h

The New York Mets are not only the worst hitting team in baseball, but they are also the biggest wimps as they dropped into last place with a 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. The key moment of t...

Phils top Mets 2-1 in bench-clearing, trash-talking opener

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 2h

The Mets and Phillies turned the eighth inning into a bench-emptying, trash-talking, finger-pointing commotion in the Phillies' 2-1 win on Friday night.

Mets’ star pitcher expects to be fine after injury scare

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 2h

New York Mets’ starter Marcus Stroman, who is off to a fantastic start of the season, had to leave early on his outing against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. He had conceded only a couple of unearned runs in five innings, but hamstring...

    GENY Mets Report @genymets 3m
    Tonight’s #Phillies Lineup: McCutchen LF Joyce RF Hoskins 1B Gregorius SS Bohm 3B Maton 2B Knapp C Herrera CF Wheeler SP (2-2, 3.13 ERA)
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 4m
    NEWS: Jacob deGrom will start on Tuesday, Luis Rojas announced. Everything is okay with Jake, just wanted an extra day of rest. #LGM
    NY Mets Die Hards @NYMDieHards 5m
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: Luis Rojas said he expects umpires may warn both benches before tonight's Mets-Phillies game. That said, Rojas mentioned four times that he hopes umpires will understand that Taijuan Walker and Zack Wheeler both like to pitch inside. He doesn't want that taken away from them.
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 6m
    Jacob deGrom will start on Tuesday, Luis Rojas said. The Mets don’t have a starter for Monday yet. DeGrom is fine but they wanted to give him the extra day.
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 8m
    Luis Rojas said he expects the umpires to issue warnings prior to Mets-Phillies tonight. But he emphasized that they should "use their good judgement" considering tonight's starters, Taijuan Walker and Zack Wheeler, like to pitch inside. A HBP shouldn't mean auto-ejection.
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 13m
    Tonight’s #Mets Lineup: #LGM Nimmo CF Lindor SS McNeil 2B Alonso 1B Conforto RF Davis 3B Smith LF McCann C Walker SP (1-1, 2.14 ERA)
