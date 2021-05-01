New York Mets
Former Mets Bartolo Colon, Tim Tebow just can’t quit playing sports
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1 May
What do Bartolo Colon and Tim Tebow have in common? Aside from both being peak physical specimens that appear to be chiseled by the hand of Zeus, there’s...
Joey Lucchesi will start tonight’s game
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 26m
Daniel Zamora has been optioned to the minors. The Mets have also released Caleb Joseph.
Mack's Mock Pick - # 91 - LHP - Julian Bosnick
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 29m
Julian Bosnic LHP 6-3 220 South Carolina Mack’s spin - I don’t know why there hasn’t been more ink on t...
MLB weekly betting preview: Can you trust Mets with deGrom on the mound?
by: C Jackson Cowart — The Score 29m
We kept our recent success alive this past weekend with a 2-1 record, hitting on the Royals at plus-money and falling one run short of a clean sweep behind Yu Darvish's gem. Curse you, Padres bats.Here are our favorite plays for the week ahead. Rays (
ESNY Game Day: Mets at Cardinals — Monday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, TV, Radio
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 30m
The Mets travel to St. Louis to commence a four-game series with the Cardinals Monday night.
Marlins rookie pitcher Campbell gets 80-game drug suspension | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 34m
(AP) -- Miami Marlins rookie right-hander Paul Campbell was suspended 80 games on Monday after testing positive for an anabolic steroid in violation of Major League Baseball's drug program.The suspen
Mets News: Joey Lucchesi Recalled, Caleb Joseph Released
by: Nate Olshan — Mets Merized Online 47m
Leading up to tonight's 7:45PM game, the Mets announced that they have recalled left hander Joey Lucchesi from the team's alternate training site.Lucchesi will be the team's starter tonight ag
Mets Release Caleb Joseph
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 49m
The Mets released Caleb Joseph from his split contract with the team, MLBTR has learned. The move took place last …
Nimmo is slowly improving, says Luis Rojas; Davis "in the same boat." Mets are still evaluating both.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
"There are going to be times I come in and finish a game for another pitcher, or like yesterday Familia will come in and bail me out. We just have to continue going out there and doing the best that we can do because we do have a great team" - Edwin DiazTV / Radio Network
-
RT @1InfamousTioAL: https://t.co/K76RX8NeqE #Mets #MetsTwitter #LGM #MyInfamousTake #LFGM @mikemayer22 @KnicksNetwork @linds_moran @BMonzoRadio @AbbeyMastracco @peejaybasel @TheAppleNYM @AP @matthewcerrone @MattyWheelz69 @mmusico8 @mariamb18 @GiraffeNeckMarc @beachrjzman @kevinburkhardt @ChrisRoseBlogger / Podcaster
-
Here is tonight’s Lineup-Safe Mets Lineup, retyped for safety! 4 - Jeff 6 - Lindor 9 - Conforto 3 - Vulgar Pete 7 - Dom 8 - Pillar 5 - Villar 2 - Nido 1 - Lucchesi The Mets will not use a Designated Hitter. Game time is 7:45 EDTBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets offense needs to pound on this current version of Adam Wainwright.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets fans: Follow Greg for coverage of the team tonight. It’s Joey Fuego Time in STL.Pinch-hitting for @JustinCToscano on #Mets duty tonight. Fellow lefty Joey Lucchesi gets the NYM start in St. Louis. 1st I’ve seen of Joey Fuego... fortunately we have the Pitching Ninja to break down his pesky portmanteau pitch (changeup-curveball combo) https://t.co/2kApi00DdYBeat Writer / Columnist
