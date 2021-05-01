Notes: 10-year mark of 'U-S-A!'; injury update

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

The Mets could say May Day on Rojas and Chili but they won’t. Tell JDG to stop whining. On this day in 1974, Tom Seaver tossed 12.0 innings and allowed only a run on three hits with two walks and 16 strikeouts, but the Mets fell to the Dodgers, 2-1....