Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Davis in Mets limbo with hand injuries
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
PHILADELPHIA — Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Davis departed Saturday’s game with injuries, leaving the Mets to wonder if two important lineup pieces will be sidelined for an extended stretch. Davis...
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Sunday 5/2/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . National Leag...
Phillies' Joe Girardi blasts 'terrible' judgement call that was not reviewable in one-run loss vs. Mets - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 3h
Andrew McCutchen was deemed to be out of the basepaths, ending a potential Phillies rally
Luis Rojas on injuries, confroto | 05/01/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 29m
Mets manager Luis Rojas talks about the injuries to J.D. Davis and Brandon Nimmo, and the big homer from Michael Conforto in the team's win
Conforto HR in 9th, questionable call help Mets beat Phils
by: AP — USA Today 50m
Gut Reaction: Mets 5, Phillies 4 (5/1/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 58m
Conforto’s Homer In 9th Leads Mets Past Phillies
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 1h
New York squandered the 4-0 lead but recovered to win for just the fourth time in 12 games — even after center fielder Brandon Nimmo and third baseman J.D. Davis exited with hand injuries.
Stat of the Day: Mets' big output in 1st inning
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2h
MLB.com is keeping track of a Stat of the Day for the Mets this season, highlighting a unique, interesting or fun nugget from each game.
Remembering Mets History (1968): Bud Harrelson Gets A 3-0 Count In the On Deck Circle
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 2h
Thursday, May 2nd 1968: On this evening Gil Hodges Mets (8-10) hosted Gene Mauch's Philadelphia Phillies (9-9) in front of 9795 fans at Sh...
