Mets Morning News for May 2, 2021

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Taijuan Walker Had Mixed Results on Saturday In Philadelphia

by: Connor Grey Mets Merized Online 13m

Taijuan Walker made his fifth start of the season on Saturday night in Philadelphia, and had ups and downs on the rubber. The Mets offense woke up though, which cut Walker a little bit of slack.

Mack - College Starter Stats

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 31m

  Here are the results from:   Sunday, April 25 th  -   Reid Johnston  - NC State - 6-IP, ER, 5-K (W 4-2)   Blade Tidwell  - Tenne...

Mets shuttled Corey Oswalt up and down but where is he now?

by: Alan Karmin Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

The New York Mets drafted right-handed pitcher Corey Oswalt in the seventh round of the 2012 Major League Baseball Draft. Of the players taken by the Mets ...

Conforto’s 9th Inning Homer Wins It

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h

5/1/21: Michael Conforto belts a solo home run in the top of the 9th to help the Mets past the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-4.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video fo...

What to make of Francisco Lindor's down first month with the Mets

by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3h

Lindor got a $341 million contract upon arriving in New York but hasn't played like a big-money superstar so far. We dig into his slow start and when things might change.

MLB roundup: Brewers beat Dodgers for 3rd straight game - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 4h

Travis Shaw’s RBI single capped a three-run 11th inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers for a third consecutive night, 6-5 on Saturday. After Will Smith’s two-run triple put Los Angeles up 5-3 in the 11th, the...

Mets Win the Game, Lose Two Hitters

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 6h

The Mets beat the Phillies 5-4 in a nailbitter on Saturday. After the Mets scored 4 runs against Wheeler, the Phillies came all the way back against Taijuan Walker. The Mets bullpen, who have been great, kept it tied until Michael Conforto big solo...

