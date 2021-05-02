Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Open Thread: Mets vs. Phillies

by: Richard Staff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 57m

The Mets and Phillies face off in the final game of their weekend series, but it’s on ESPN so don’t get too excited.

Mets 360
Game Chatter: David Peterson vs Zach Eflin (5/2/21)

by: Other Mets 360 8m

Sportsnaut
Philadelphia Phillies’ Jose Alvarado appealing 3-game suspension

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 10m

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado received a three-game suspension Sunday for inciting a benches-clearing incident in Friday night's 2-1 home win

NBC Sports
Phillies LHP Alvarado suspended three games for dustup with Mets

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 17m

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado was suspended three games Sunday by Major League Baseball for inciting a bench-clearing dustup with the New York Mets.

MLB: Mets.com
Smith, Castro fined; Nimmo, Davis updates

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 26m

Many of those in the Mets' clubhouse were unsurprised that Major League Baseball slapped Phillies reliever José Alvarado with a three-game suspension, which he is appealing, for his role in inciting a benches-clearing incident on Friday at Citizens...

Lohud
NY Mets: MLB fines Smith and Castro, Rojas chooses Pillar over Almora

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 27m

Before the weekend finished, MLB issued discipline for two incidents that occurred in Friday's Mets-Phillies game.

Daily News
Dominic Smith, Miguel Castro fined for Philly bench-clearing - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 42m

Phillies pitcher Jose Alvarado was suspended three games for his role.

Mack's Mets
Gameday Mets @ Phillies 5/2/21

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 48m

    The Mets travel to Philadelphia to play the Phillies in the final game of a thre...

Newsday
Freak finger injuries sideline Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Davis | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 52m

PHILADELPHIA — Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Davis avoided the injured list Sunday, but they weren’t ready to play, either. Nimmo has a bruised left index finger, Davis a sprained left middle finger, ailment

