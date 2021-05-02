New York Mets
Open Thread: Mets vs. Phillies
by: Richard Staff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 57m
The Mets and Phillies face off in the final game of their weekend series, but it’s on ESPN so don’t get too excited.
Game Chatter: David Peterson vs Zach Eflin (5/2/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 8m
Philadelphia Phillies’ Jose Alvarado appealing 3-game suspension
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 10m
Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado received a three-game suspension Sunday for inciting a benches-clearing incident in Friday night's 2-1 home win
Phillies LHP Alvarado suspended three games for dustup with Mets
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 17m
Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado was suspended three games Sunday by Major League Baseball for inciting a bench-clearing dustup with the New York Mets.
Smith, Castro fined; Nimmo, Davis updates
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 26m
Many of those in the Mets' clubhouse were unsurprised that Major League Baseball slapped Phillies reliever José Alvarado with a three-game suspension, which he is appealing, for his role in inciting a benches-clearing incident on Friday at Citizens...
NY Mets: MLB fines Smith and Castro, Rojas chooses Pillar over Almora
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 27m
Before the weekend finished, MLB issued discipline for two incidents that occurred in Friday's Mets-Phillies game.
Dominic Smith, Miguel Castro fined for Philly bench-clearing - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 42m
Phillies pitcher Jose Alvarado was suspended three games for his role.
Gameday Mets @ Phillies 5/2/21
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 48m
The Mets travel to Philadelphia to play the Phillies in the final game of a thre...
Freak finger injuries sideline Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Davis | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 52m
PHILADELPHIA — Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Davis avoided the injured list Sunday, but they weren’t ready to play, either. Nimmo has a bruised left index finger, Davis a sprained left middle finger, ailment
JD Davis and Brandon Nimmo updated their injury statuses prior to tonight's game https://t.co/AbeTnCqfIWTV / Radio Network
Andrew McCutchen off LHP David Peterson - 108.0 mph, 31 degrees (445 ft Home Run) 90.9 mph Sinker #Mets @ #Phillies (B1)Misc
Andrew McCutchen just hit a bomb off of David Peterson to open his outing up. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
McCutchen homers to make it an early 1-0 #Phillies leadBlogger / Podcaster
Andrew McCutchen with a leadoff homer to dead center. 1-0 #Phillies.Blogger / Podcaster
Andrew McCutchen takes David Peterson deep and the Mets quickly fall behind on a 1-0 deficit to the Phillies. That was a no-doubter all the way.Beat Writer / Columnist
