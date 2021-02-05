Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Film Room
Rojas on Nimmo, Davis' health | 05/02/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 56m

Mets manager Luis Rojas talks about the injuries to Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Davis and how he's optimistic they both can avoid the IL

Sports Illustrated
Jose Alvarado Suspended Three Games After Confrontation With Mets

by: Associated Press Sports Illustrated 5m

Jose Alvarado and Mets outfielder Dominic Smith have already had a couple of charged interactions this season.

New York Post
Decade later, ex-Mets recall night Osama bin Laden was killed: ‘I still get chills’

by: Peter Botte New York Post 36m

Saturday marked the 10-year anniversary of the teams unforgettably facing each other on national television while President Obama unexpectedly announced the death of Osama bin Laden.

Daily News
Mets' Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Davis avoid injured list - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

Luis Rojas said team medical staff was optimistic about both players.

NBC Sports
Phillies’ Jose Alvarado suspended three games for dustup with Mets

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 2h

Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado was suspended three games by Major League Baseball for inciting a bench-clearing dustup with the Mets.

Mets 360
Game Chatter: David Peterson vs Zach Eflin (5/2/21)

by: Other Mets 360 2h

Sportsnaut
Philadelphia Phillies’ Jose Alvarado appealing 3-game suspension

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 2h

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado received a three-game suspension Sunday for inciting a benches-clearing incident in Friday night's 2-1 home win

MLB: Mets.com
Smith, Castro fined; Nimmo, Davis updates

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2h

Many of those in the Mets' clubhouse were unsurprised that Major League Baseball slapped Phillies reliever José Alvarado with a three-game suspension, which he is appealing, for his role in inciting a benches-clearing incident on Friday at Citizens...

