Lunch Time Links 5/3/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 19m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportS...
Player Meter: Position players, April 26-May 2
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 7m
A quick review of how the Mets’ position players fared over the past week.
New York Mets: Alex Rodriguez hates home runs, Francisco Lindor’s approach
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 8m
If there is an afterlife, and we are punished for our sins upon this mortal coil, one of the eternal punishments that we will be subjected to involves list...
Mets: Albert Almora Jr. should see more playing time than Kevin Pillar
by: Adrian Cervantes — Fansided: Rising Apple 21m
Through the entire first month of the New York Mets season, there have been some bright spots along the way and there certainly have been some very low poi...
The Wrong Kind of Lawyer
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 55m
Edwin Díaz ran into a bit of adversity last night that he should have been able to avoid.
Can the Mets trust Edwin Diaz to perform all season long? | SportsNite | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
After a rough outing on Sunday night, giving up 3 runs in the bottom of the 9th, John Harper explains whether or not the Mets can trust Edwin Diaz to be thei...
Late-Game Heroics Lead To Big Series Win in Philly
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 1h
Coming off a big win the previous night, the New York Mets were back at it again with more late-game heroics on Sunday evening in Philadelphia.After receiving a big gut punch in the sixth inni
The Monday 9: The Mets and Phillies summarize the self-sabotaging NL East in two innings
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 1h
Plus: Byron Buxton's long-awaited breakout, Rob Manfred's misguided comments on pace of play, and the 5-foot-8 antidote to baseball's flood of strikeouts.
-
Top 10 hitters for EV FB/LD (min. 25 FB/LD) 10. Shohei Ohtani 9. Pete Alonso 8. Bryce Harper 7. Nelson Cruz 6. Mike Trout 5. Fernando Tatis Jr. 4. Aaron Judge 3. Rafael Devers 2. Byron Buxton 1. ??? I never, ever would have guessed No. 1. What's your guess?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Amber Sabathia, wife of CC Sabathia, has joined CAA Sports as a baseball agent. Interesting move.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
-
RT @TalkinBaseball_: The Mets and Phillies and all of the teams gave us so much to discuss today! We're going live: https://t.co/l6FBVSabct https://t.co/iX76JJpleoBlogger / Podcaster
-
Here’s a beautiful story by @MileHighRobert on Max and his relationship with his beloved brother AlexSpectacularly touching story on Max Scherzer -- and brother Alex -- in this ESPN Magazine story by Robert Sanchez http://t.co/t0o0UtcBvyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JustinCToscano: If you regularly watch the Mets, you're used to the emotional swings, from joy to sadness to anger to disbelief. They regularly play crazy games that leave a lasting impression. Welcome to the latest night at the circus. The Mets hung on. https://t.co/NFydUbjyLxBeat Writer / Columnist
