Player Meter: Pitchers, April 26-May 2
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 55m
A quick review of how the Mets’ pitchers fared over the past week.
Mack's Mock Pick - # 91 - LHP - Julian Bosnick
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2m
Julian Bosnic LHP 6-3 220 South Carolina Mack’s spin - I don’t know why there hasn’t been more ink on t...
MLB weekly betting preview: Can you trust Mets with deGrom on the mound?
by: C Jackson Cowart — The Score 2m
We kept our recent success alive this past weekend with a 2-1 record, hitting on the Royals at plus-money and falling one run short of a clean sweep behind Yu Darvish's gem. Curse you, Padres bats.Here are our favorite plays for the week ahead. Rays (
ESNY Game Day: Mets at Cardinals — Monday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, TV, Radio
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 3m
The Mets travel to St. Louis to commence a four-game series with the Cardinals Monday night.
Marlins rookie pitcher Campbell gets 80-game drug suspension | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 7m
(AP) -- Miami Marlins rookie right-hander Paul Campbell was suspended 80 games on Monday after testing positive for an anabolic steroid in violation of Major League Baseball's drug program.The suspen
Mets News: Joey Lucchesi Recalled, Caleb Joseph Released
by: Nate Olshan — Mets Merized Online 20m
Leading up to tonight's 7:45PM game, the Mets announced that they have recalled left hander Joey Lucchesi from the team's alternate training site.Lucchesi will be the team's starter tonight ag
Mets Release Caleb Joseph
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 22m
The Mets released Caleb Joseph from his split contract with the team, MLBTR has learned. The move took place last …
MetsJunkies Roundtable: April Recap Edition
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 50m
April is over with the Mets ending with a 9-11 record. An odd month with a lot of stops and starts, so we wanted to do a roundtable with us looking back and looking ahead for May: Biggest (positive) surprise of April? Michael: By far the bullpen. I...
10% of Jacob deGrom's pitches have been 100+ mph this season. 33% of deGrom's pitches have been 99+ mph this season. #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedMost 100.0+ mph pitches thrown as SP, 2021: Jacob deGrom: 46 Shohei Ohtani: 9 Gerrit Cole: 3 Tyler Glasnow: 3Blogger / Podcaster
RT @dcowan850: @ThereItIsJake @Metstradamus And he was cursing at the umpires on the field who had nothing to do with the overturn. They just wait for the result from New York.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Michael Conforto's first 12 games of the season: Avg. launch angle: 5 degrees Avg. exit velocity: 86.1 mph Michael Conforto's last 9 games: Avg. launch angle: 17 degrees Avg. exit velocity: 93.7 mph @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Mets Cardinals Game Notes for May 3, 2021 https://t.co/yA5IvXyznmBlogger / Podcaster
Series opener in the Gateway city. #LGM 🆚: St. Louis 📍: Busch Stadium 🕢: 7:45 p.m. 💪: @JoeyFuego44 📺: @snytv 📻: @wcbs880 🔗: https://t.co/qQ5WOQtICAOfficial Team Account
