Mets Release Caleb Joseph
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 16m
The Mets released Caleb Joseph from his split contract with the team, MLBTR has learned. The move took place last …
Marlins rookie pitcher Campbell gets 80-game drug suspension | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1m
(AP) -- Miami Marlins rookie right-hander Paul Campbell was suspended 80 games on Monday after testing positive for an anabolic steroid in violation of Major League Baseball's drug program.The suspen
Mets News: Joey Lucchesi Recalled, Caleb Joseph Released
by: Nate Olshan — Mets Merized Online 15m
Leading up to tonight's 7:45PM game, the Mets announced that they have recalled left hander Joey Lucchesi from the team's alternate training site.Lucchesi will be the team's starter tonight ag
MetsJunkies Roundtable: April Recap Edition
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 44m
April is over with the Mets ending with a 9-11 record. An odd month with a lot of stops and starts, so we wanted to do a roundtable with us looking back and looking ahead for May: Biggest (positive) surprise of April? Michael: By far the bullpen. I...
Player Meter: Pitchers, April 26-May 2
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 49m
A quick review of how the Mets’ pitchers fared over the past week.
NY Mets, St. Louis Cardinals announce Monday, May 3 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 53m
The New York Mets head to the Midwest to open a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.
deGrom is NL Pitcher of the Month | 05/03/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 54m
Mets ace Jacob deGrom has been named the NL Pitcher of the Month for April
deGrom, Cole named Pitchers of the Month
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 57m
All-Star starting pitcher and two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets has been voted the National League Pitcher of the Month for April, and All-Star starter Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees has been named the American...
Tweets
10% of Jacob deGrom's pitches have been 100+ mph this season. 33% of deGrom's pitches have been 99+ mph this season. #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedMost 100.0+ mph pitches thrown as SP, 2021: Jacob deGrom: 46 Shohei Ohtani: 9 Gerrit Cole: 3 Tyler Glasnow: 3Blogger / Podcaster
RT @dcowan850: @ThereItIsJake @Metstradamus And he was cursing at the umpires on the field who had nothing to do with the overturn. They just wait for the result from New York.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Michael Conforto's first 12 games of the season: Avg. launch angle: 5 degrees Avg. exit velocity: 86.1 mph Michael Conforto's last 9 games: Avg. launch angle: 17 degrees Avg. exit velocity: 93.7 mph @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Mets Cardinals Game Notes for May 3, 2021 https://t.co/yA5IvXyznmBlogger / Podcaster
Series opener in the Gateway city. #LGM 🆚: St. Louis 📍: Busch Stadium 🕢: 7:45 p.m. 💪: @JoeyFuego44 📺: @snytv 📻: @wcbs880 🔗: https://t.co/qQ5WOQtICAOfficial Team Account
