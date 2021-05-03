New York Mets
Mets News: Joey Lucchesi Recalled, Caleb Joseph Released
by: Nate Olshan — Mets Merized Online 15m
Leading up to tonight's 7:45PM game, the Mets announced that they have recalled left hander Joey Lucchesi from the team's alternate training site.Lucchesi will be the team's starter tonight ag
Marlins rookie pitcher Campbell gets 80-game drug suspension | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1m
(AP) -- Miami Marlins rookie right-hander Paul Campbell was suspended 80 games on Monday after testing positive for an anabolic steroid in violation of Major League Baseball's drug program.The suspen
Mets Release Caleb Joseph
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 16m
The Mets released Caleb Joseph from his split contract with the team, MLBTR has learned. The move took place last …
MetsJunkies Roundtable: April Recap Edition
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 44m
April is over with the Mets ending with a 9-11 record. An odd month with a lot of stops and starts, so we wanted to do a roundtable with us looking back and looking ahead for May: Biggest (positive) surprise of April? Michael: By far the bullpen. I...
Player Meter: Pitchers, April 26-May 2
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 49m
A quick review of how the Mets’ pitchers fared over the past week.
NY Mets, St. Louis Cardinals announce Monday, May 3 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 53m
The New York Mets head to the Midwest to open a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.
deGrom is NL Pitcher of the Month | 05/03/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 54m
Mets ace Jacob deGrom has been named the NL Pitcher of the Month for April
deGrom, Cole named Pitchers of the Month
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 57m
All-Star starting pitcher and two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets has been voted the National League Pitcher of the Month for April, and All-Star starter Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees has been named the American...
10% of Jacob deGrom's pitches have been 100+ mph this season. 33% of deGrom's pitches have been 99+ mph this season. #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedMost 100.0+ mph pitches thrown as SP, 2021: Jacob deGrom: 46 Shohei Ohtani: 9 Gerrit Cole: 3 Tyler Glasnow: 3Blogger / Podcaster
RT @dcowan850: @ThereItIsJake @Metstradamus And he was cursing at the umpires on the field who had nothing to do with the overturn. They just wait for the result from New York.Blogger / Podcaster
Michael Conforto's first 12 games of the season: Avg. launch angle: 5 degrees Avg. exit velocity: 86.1 mph Michael Conforto's last 9 games: Avg. launch angle: 17 degrees Avg. exit velocity: 93.7 mph @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Mets Cardinals Game Notes for May 3, 2021 https://t.co/yA5IvXyznmBlogger / Podcaster
Series opener in the Gateway city. #LGM 🆚: St. Louis 📍: Busch Stadium 🕢: 7:45 p.m. 💪: @JoeyFuego44 📺: @snytv 📻: @wcbs880 🔗: https://t.co/qQ5WOQtICAOfficial Team Account
