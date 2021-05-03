Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The New York Times
61138411_thumbnail

Wainwright and Cardinals Fight Through Deficit to Beat Mets

by: The Associated Press NY Times 35m

St. Louis has won five straight. The Ball Hall of Fame, meanwhile, announced that Roberto Alomar had resigned from its board.

Mets Daddy

Mets Mishandled Chili Davis Firing in Willie Randolph Fashion

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1m

Look, it was only a matter of time before Chili Davis was going to be fired as the New York Mets hitting coach. If you’ve followed his career, his approach doesn’t work, and teams are b…

USA Today
61138353_thumbnail

New York Mets fire hitting coach Chili Davis and his assistant

by: Justin Toscano USA Today 11m

The New York Mets, who have struggled offensively for most of the season, fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater.

ESPN
61138599_thumbnail

Mets, struggling to score, fire hitting coaches

by: ESPN News Services ESPN 13m

The Mets, last in MLB in runs, fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater on Monday night.

CBS Sports

Mets fire hitting coach Chili Davis, assistant hitting coach Tom Slater after loss to Cardinals - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 14m

The Mets' offense has struggled thus far in 2021

nj.com
61138550_thumbnail

Mets fire hitting coaches Chili Davis, Tom Slater following loss to Cardinals - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 23m

The New York Mets fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater following Monday night's loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Faith and Fear in Flushing

The Feeling When You Don’t Win the Game You Didn’t Think You’d Win But Totally Could Have Won

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 24m

So that was complicated. Not to mention the Mets put J.D. And, ultimately, Lucchesis limitations were what cost them the game. Inning over? Nope. But still.

Bleacher Report
61138531_thumbnail

Chili Davis Fired as Mets Hitting Coach; Hugh Quattlebaum Named as Replacement

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 24m

It didn't take long for the New York Mets to make some major changes following their 11-12 start to the 2021 campaign. According to <a...

Mets Merized
57987596_thumbnail

Mets Fire Hitting Coaches Chili Davis and Tom Slater

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 25m

The Mets have fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater after the team's 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Monday.Hugh Quattlebaum will take

