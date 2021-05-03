New York Mets
Mets fire hitting coaches Chili Davis, Tom Slater
by: Joseph Staszewski — New York Post 31m
The Mets' offensive struggles have led to a pair of firings.
Mets Mishandled Chili Davis Firing in Willie Randolph Fashion
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1m
Look, it was only a matter of time before Chili Davis was going to be fired as the New York Mets hitting coach. If you’ve followed his career, his approach doesn’t work, and teams are b…
New York Mets fire hitting coach Chili Davis and his assistant
by: Justin Toscano — USA Today 11m
The New York Mets, who have struggled offensively for most of the season, fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater.
Mets, struggling to score, fire hitting coaches
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN 13m
The Mets, last in MLB in runs, fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater on Monday night.
Mets fire hitting coach Chili Davis, assistant hitting coach Tom Slater after loss to Cardinals - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 14m
The Mets' offense has struggled thus far in 2021
Mets fire hitting coaches Chili Davis, Tom Slater following loss to Cardinals - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 23m
The New York Mets fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater following Monday night's loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Feeling When You Don’t Win the Game You Didn’t Think You’d Win But Totally Could Have Won
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 25m
So that was complicated. Not to mention the Mets put J.D. And, ultimately, Lucchesis limitations were what cost them the game. Inning over? Nope. But still.
Chili Davis Fired as Mets Hitting Coach; Hugh Quattlebaum Named as Replacement
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 25m
It didn't take long for the New York Mets to make some major changes following their 11-12 start to the 2021 campaign. According to <a...
Mets Fire Hitting Coaches Chili Davis and Tom Slater
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 25m
The Mets have fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater after the team's 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Monday.Hugh Quattlebaum will take
"At the end of the day, changes during the season are often catalysts for something good to happen, this was just an ironic timing" @Todd_Zeile & @gappleSNY discuss what a new hitting coach can bring to the Mets & if this decision should've been made 23 games into the seasonTV / Radio Network
“I want you to draw me like one of your French girls Jack” @robgsellmanProspect
Bad take again. Davis was left over from the last administration. He was on borrowed time anyway, they just moved on earlier than they hoped.We keep trying to get a read on Steve Cohen’s ownership, so let’s say firing hitting coaches 23 games into a season is more George Steinbrenner than Hal Steinbrenner. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
A few things that are striking in the wake of Chili Davis firing: -Lindor is batting .163 -Mets waited until team scored 18 runs in last 3 games to dispense of Davis -the emergence of “Donnie Stevenson” – real, fake, joke or not – described as the team’s hitting approach coachBeat Writer / Columnist
Zack Scott discusses the timing of the firing of their hitting coaches after a good weekend at the plate, and if this move had to do with Francisco Lindor's struggles: "This isn't about recent results. This is about the process behind the scenes"TV / Radio Network
Mets fire hitting coach Chili Davis, assistant hitting coach Tom Slater after loss to Cardinals https://t.co/8Rx5g7oGn0Beat Writer / Columnist
