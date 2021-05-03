New York Mets
Mets, struggling to score, fire hitting coaches
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN 11m
The Mets, last in MLB in runs, fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater on Monday night.
The Feeling When You Don’t Win the Game You Didn’t Think You’d Win But Totally Could Have Won
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 22m
So that was complicated. Not to mention the Mets put J.D. And, ultimately, Lucchesis limitations were what cost them the game. Inning over? Nope. But still.
Chili Davis Fired as Mets Hitting Coach; Hugh Quattlebaum Named as Replacement
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 22m
It didn't take long for the New York Mets to make some major changes following their 11-12 start to the 2021 campaign. According to <a...
Mets Fire Hitting Coaches Chili Davis and Tom Slater
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 23m
The Mets have fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater after the team's 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Monday.Hugh Quattlebaum will take
Davis/Slater Fired, Rojas Fails With Lucchesi in Mets 6-5 Loss to Cardinals
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 24m
The New York Mets play a game of craps whenever their fifth spot in the rotation comes around, and Joey Lucchesi has crapped out for them every time. It was clear from the outset that Lucchesi had nothing, and manager Luis Rojas relied on him too...
"At the end of the day, changes during the season are often catalysts for something good to happen, this was just an ironic timing" @Todd_Zeile & @gappleSNY discuss what a new hitting coach can bring to the Mets & if this decision should've been made 23 games into the seasonTV / Radio Network
“I want you to draw me like one of your French girls Jack” @robgsellmanProspect
Bad take again. Davis was left over from the last administration. He was on borrowed time anyway, they just moved on earlier than they hoped.We keep trying to get a read on Steve Cohen’s ownership, so let’s say firing hitting coaches 23 games into a season is more George Steinbrenner than Hal Steinbrenner. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
A few things that are striking in the wake of Chili Davis firing: -Lindor is batting .163 -Mets waited until team scored 18 runs in last 3 games to dispense of Davis -the emergence of “Donnie Stevenson” – real, fake, joke or not – described as the team’s hitting approach coachBeat Writer / Columnist
Zack Scott discusses the timing of the firing of their hitting coaches after a good weekend at the plate, and if this move had to do with Francisco Lindor's struggles: "This isn't about recent results. This is about the process behind the scenes"TV / Radio Network
Mets fire hitting coach Chili Davis, assistant hitting coach Tom Slater after loss to Cardinals https://t.co/8Rx5g7oGn0Beat Writer / Columnist
