New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Fire Hitting Coaches Chili Davis and Tom Slater After Dismal Start
by: Michael Shapiro — Sports Illustrated 1h
The Mets are making a change after their dismal start to the 2021 season.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Where top Mets prospects are starting 2021
by: Sam Dykstra — MLB: Mets 2m
With the Minor League season opening Tuesday, here's where the Mets' Top 30 Prospects are projected to start:
Diesel Donnie chatter apparently clears out Mets hitting coaches | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 12m
Mets general manager Zack Scott used a lot of global language late Monday night and into Tuesday morning to explain the sudden firings of hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater after only
Zack Scott on Davis, Slater | 05/04/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 45m
Mets acting general manager Zack Scott discusses the decision behind relieving Chili Davis and Tom Slater of their duties with the team
Thinking, And Rethinking
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h
I didn’t have a lot of hope for Monday’s game because it was a bullpen game, and just about half the bullpen was unavailable because they had all gone twice in a row, so the Mets were l…
Mets have already fired hitting coaches Chili Davis and Tom Slater
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 1h
The New York Mets have already seen enough out of Chili Davis and Tom Slater for 2021 and decided to fire them.
Francisco Lindor goes 0 for 4 in Mets' loss to Cardinals; now hitless in 21 straight at-bats - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 1h
It's been a rough 2021 season so far for the All-Star shortstop
Mets Mishandled Chili Davis Firing in Willie Randolph Fashion
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2h
Look, it was only a matter of time before Chili Davis was going to be fired as the New York Mets hitting coach. If you’ve followed his career, his approach doesn’t work, and teams are b…
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
J.D. Davis is back on Mets' injured list https://t.co/2M1GLBtCU0Blogger / Podcaster
-
The arrival of “Diesel Donnie” spelled doom Monday for the #Mets real hitting coaches, Chili Davis & Tom Slater. And don’t underestimate the impact of the badly slumping Francisco Lindor, who has the ear of owner Steve Cohen, the new mayor of Panic City. https://t.co/2iRMOl3HX8Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Top Mets prospect Francisco Álvarez will be working his way toward a stacked High-A Brooklyn team. See where he and the rest of New York's Top 30 prospects will start the season: https://t.co/GFX4Peq8FxMinors
-
Yikes, the #Mets fired hitting coach Chili Davis & assistant hitting coach Tom Slater right after tonight’s 6-5 loss at St. Louis. Hugh Quattlebaum is the new hitting coach & Kevin Howard is new assistant hitting coach.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Kevin Pillar homered again, Pete Alonso has a 3-hit night, but Joey Lucchesi falters in loss to the Cardinals https://t.co/y77vYaU7Q4TV / Radio Network
-
.@DPLennon: Diesel Donnie chatter apparently clears out Mets hitting coaches https://t.co/EhI592y6BQBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets