Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
54817359_thumbnail

Mets have already fired hitting coaches Chili Davis and Tom Slater

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 1h

The New York Mets have already seen enough out of Chili Davis and Tom Slater for 2021 and decided to fire them.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

MLB: Mets.com
61140030_thumbnail

Where top Mets prospects are starting 2021

by: Sam Dykstra MLB: Mets 2m

With the Minor League season opening Tuesday, here's where the Mets' Top 30 Prospects are projected to start:

Newsday
61139927_thumbnail

Diesel Donnie chatter apparently clears out Mets hitting coaches  | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 12m

Mets general manager Zack Scott used a lot of global language late Monday night and into Tuesday morning to explain the sudden firings of hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater after only

Film Room
61139528_thumbnail

Zack Scott on Davis, Slater | 05/04/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 45m

Mets acting general manager Zack Scott discusses the decision behind relieving Chili Davis and Tom Slater of their duties with the team

Metstradamus
61138935_thumbnail

Thinking, And Rethinking

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h

I didn’t have a lot of hope for Monday’s game because it was a bullpen game, and just about half the bullpen was unavailable because they had all gone twice in a row, so the Mets were l…

Sports Illustrated
61138837_thumbnail

Mets Fire Hitting Coaches Chili Davis and Tom Slater After Dismal Start

by: Michael Shapiro Sports Illustrated 1h

The Mets are making a change after their dismal start to the 2021 season.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
CBS Sports

Francisco Lindor goes 0 for 4 in Mets' loss to Cardinals; now hitless in 21 straight at-bats - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 2h

It's been a rough 2021 season so far for the All-Star shortstop

Mets Daddy

Mets Mishandled Chili Davis Firing in Willie Randolph Fashion

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2h

Look, it was only a matter of time before Chili Davis was going to be fired as the New York Mets hitting coach. If you’ve followed his career, his approach doesn’t work, and teams are b…

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets