New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Mets Games Played On This Date: May 4th

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 18s

  Back to back pinch hit HRs for a 1991 win, a win from Rick Reed and Nolan Ryan, and the first time fans chanted “Let’s Go Mets”.   These a...

MLB: Mets.com
Mets dismiss hitting coaches Davis, Slater

by: Savannah McCann MLB: Mets 2h

The Mets announced on Monday night that the club has relieved hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater of their duties, effective immediately. The club has named Hugh Quattlebaum the team’s new hitting coach and Kevin Howard...

New York Post
J.D. Davis is back on Mets’ injured list

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3h

ST. LOUIS — J.D. Davis’ left hand has landed him on the injured list for the second time this season. A day after he was unavailable to pinch hit or play the field, the Mets placed the third...

Newsday
Diesel Donnie chatter apparently clears out Mets hitting coaches  | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 3h

Mets general manager Zack Scott used a lot of global language late Monday night and into Tuesday morning to explain the sudden firings of hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater after only

Film Room
Zack Scott on Davis, Slater | 05/04/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4h

Mets acting general manager Zack Scott discusses the decision behind relieving Chili Davis and Tom Slater of their duties with the team

Metstradamus
Thinking, And Rethinking

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4h

I didn’t have a lot of hope for Monday’s game because it was a bullpen game, and just about half the bullpen was unavailable because they had all gone twice in a row, so the Mets were l…

Larry Brown Sports
Mets have already fired hitting coaches Chili Davis and Tom Slater

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 4h

The New York Mets have already seen enough out of Chili Davis and Tom Slater for 2021 and decided to fire them.

Sports Illustrated
Mets Fire Hitting Coaches Chili Davis and Tom Slater After Dismal Start

by: Michael Shapiro Sports Illustrated 4h

The Mets are making a change after their dismal start to the 2021 season.

