New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Games Played On This Date: May 4th
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 18s
Back to back pinch hit HRs for a 1991 win, a win from Rick Reed and Nolan Ryan, and the first time fans chanted “Let’s Go Mets”. These a...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets dismiss hitting coaches Davis, Slater
by: Savannah McCann — MLB: Mets 2h
The Mets announced on Monday night that the club has relieved hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater of their duties, effective immediately. The club has named Hugh Quattlebaum the team’s new hitting coach and Kevin Howard...
J.D. Davis is back on Mets’ injured list
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3h
ST. LOUIS — J.D. Davis’ left hand has landed him on the injured list for the second time this season. A day after he was unavailable to pinch hit or play the field, the Mets placed the third...
Diesel Donnie chatter apparently clears out Mets hitting coaches | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 3h
Mets general manager Zack Scott used a lot of global language late Monday night and into Tuesday morning to explain the sudden firings of hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater after only
Zack Scott on Davis, Slater | 05/04/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
Mets acting general manager Zack Scott discusses the decision behind relieving Chili Davis and Tom Slater of their duties with the team
Thinking, And Rethinking
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4h
I didn’t have a lot of hope for Monday’s game because it was a bullpen game, and just about half the bullpen was unavailable because they had all gone twice in a row, so the Mets were l…
Mets have already fired hitting coaches Chili Davis and Tom Slater
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 4h
The New York Mets have already seen enough out of Chili Davis and Tom Slater for 2021 and decided to fire them.
Mets Fire Hitting Coaches Chili Davis and Tom Slater After Dismal Start
by: Michael Shapiro — Sports Illustrated 4h
The Mets are making a change after their dismal start to the 2021 season.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: METS RELIEVE CHILI DAVIS AND TOM SLATER OF THEIR D... https://t.co/WJS75jb5Q4Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets: If this gets 10k RTs we will try to get a photo of Donnie Stevenson.Misc
-
"This isn't about results," Zack Scott said. So why did the Mets fire Chili Davis and Tom Slater? https://t.co/BXiwckOCujBeat Writer / Columnist
-
J.D. Davis is back on Mets' injured list https://t.co/2M1GLBtCU0Blogger / Podcaster
-
The arrival of “Diesel Donnie” spelled doom Monday for the #Mets real hitting coaches, Chili Davis & Tom Slater. And don’t underestimate the impact of the badly slumping Francisco Lindor, who has the ear of owner Steve Cohen, the new mayor of Panic City. https://t.co/2iRMOl3HX8Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Top Mets prospect Francisco Álvarez will be working his way toward a stacked High-A Brooklyn team. See where he and the rest of New York's Top 30 prospects will start the season: https://t.co/GFX4Peq8FxMinors
- More Mets Tweets