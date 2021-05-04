New York Mets
Mike Francesa slams Mets for firing hitting coaches: ‘What a joke’ - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
The New York Mets fired hitting coaches Chili Davis and Tom Slater after Monday's 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.
From an A-plus in San Francisco to two Fs in one division: First-month grades for all 30 MLB teams
by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 7m
Did your favorite club pass April with flying colors or is it in need of an early-season do-over?
Mets fire hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater
by: AP — USA Today 12m
The scuffling New York Mets have fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater
Yankees, Mets prospects ready to begin their minor league seasons
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 34m
Yankees, Mets prospects ready to begin their minor league seasons first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
All in the family: Ex-Yankees ace CC Sabathia’s wife steps to the plate as MLB agent - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 35m
Former New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia retired after the 2019 season. He won 251 games over 19 MLB seasons.
Former Mets Matt Harvey, Yoenis Cespedes are still big in New York
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 36m
New York Mets fans are a loyal bunch even when a player trades in his jersey for another team’s colors. You’ll find plenty of instances where fans hone...
Mets News and Breakfast Links 5/4/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 46m
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Ken Oberkfell , Manny Aybar , and Miguel Cairo . Cards 6 Mets 5 as bats come up a ...
Mets dismiss hitting coaches Davis, Slater
by: Savannah McCann — MLB: Mets 3h
The Mets announced on Monday night that the club has relieved hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater of their duties, effective immediately. The club has named Hugh Quattlebaum the team’s new hitting coach and Kevin Howard...
J.D. Davis is back on Mets’ injured list
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4h
ST. LOUIS — J.D. Davis’ left hand has landed him on the injured list for the second time this season. A day after he was unavailable to pinch hit or play the field, the Mets placed the third...
If you read one thing about the Mets' firing of Chili Davis and Tom Slater, make it @DPLennon's column. It does not disappoint. https://t.co/uD8H4Mma4kBeat Writer / Columnist
there must have been a lot going on behind the scenes for the Mets to sack Chili/Slater just when things started turning around. understandable to an extent onward!Hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater have been relieved of their duties, effective immediately. Hugh Quattlebaum has been named the new hitting coach and Kevin Howard is the new assistant hitting coach. https://t.co/TtQKojnhFVBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @SyracuseMets: It’s been 614 days since we last played in Historic NBT Bank Stadium, we just wanted to let you know that we’re back and ready for whatever this season tries to throw at us! #LGSM https://t.co/WzyeVe7lW2Blogger / Podcaster
Why pay Chili Davis to be the hitting coach when you can make up a guy and get better results? #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @McCannon33: Meet Stephanie Schmidt, the @Mets #HonoraryBatGirl for 2021! She is a @cohen_childrens NICU nurse @NorthwellHealth and delivered her 2nd child at the same NICU she works while battling breast cancer. We cannot wait to honor Stephanie & her family on Mother’s Day #StephanieStrong https://t.co/P1UHHA6Sw5Official Team Account
My writeup of the Mets firing their hitting coaches is a bit much even for me today. Apologies/you're welcome in advance.Blogger / Podcaster
