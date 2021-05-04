Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

USA Today
61142437_thumbnail

Mets fire hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater

by: AP USA Today 1m

The scuffling New York Mets have fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater

Elite Sports NY
51356682_thumbnail

Yankees, Mets prospects ready to begin their minor league seasons

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 23m

Yankees, Mets prospects ready to begin their minor league seasons first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

nj.com

All in the family: Ex-Yankees ace CC Sabathia’s wife steps to the plate as MLB agent - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 24m

Former New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia retired after the 2019 season. He won 251 games over 19 MLB seasons.

Rising Apple

Former Mets Matt Harvey, Yoenis Cespedes are still big in New York

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 25m

New York Mets fans are a loyal bunch even when a player trades in his jersey for another team’s colors. You’ll find plenty of instances where fans hone...

Mack's Mets
48249208_thumbnail

Mets News and Breakfast Links 5/4/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 35m

  Good Morning.  Happy Birthday Ken Oberkfell , Manny Aybar , and Miguel Cairo . Cards 6 Mets 5 as bats come up a ...

MLB: Mets.com
61138192_thumbnail

Mets dismiss hitting coaches Davis, Slater

by: Savannah McCann MLB: Mets 3h

The Mets announced on Monday night that the club has relieved hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater of their duties, effective immediately. The club has named Hugh Quattlebaum the team’s new hitting coach and Kevin Howard...

New York Post
61140139_thumbnail

J.D. Davis is back on Mets’ injured list

by: Mike Puma New York Post 4h

ST. LOUIS — J.D. Davis’ left hand has landed him on the injured list for the second time this season. A day after he was unavailable to pinch hit or play the field, the Mets placed the third...

Newsday
61139927_thumbnail

Diesel Donnie chatter apparently clears out Mets hitting coaches  | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 5h

Mets general manager Zack Scott used a lot of global language late Monday night and into Tuesday morning to explain the sudden firings of hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater after only

