Mets Fire Hitting Coaches Chili Davis and Tom Slater
by: Matthew Rothman — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 1h
The New York Mets fire hitting coaches Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater late Monday night.
Mets breaking bank for Francisco Lindor has claimed its first victim
by: Sam Fels — Deadspin 12m
It’s funny who ends up paying after a team signs a player to its biggest ever contract. The Mets stuck it on the little guy after the team’s wonky start at the plate, firing hitting coach Chili Davis and his assistant Tom Slater. The Mets are 11-12...
Mets fire first warning shots in Chili Davis, Tom Slater dismissals | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 12m
You can file this as the first warning shots fired for the New York Mets.
UnforMETable: Mario Diaz
by: Robert Wolff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 22m
Diaz snagged a line drive to end a tense Mets victory, much to Bob Murphy’s great relief.
Lights go out for Cardinals vs Mets in middle of 9th inning
by: Jeff Curry - USA Today Images — Radio.com: WFAN 26m
In a game where the pitching was anything but “lights out,” the Busch Stadium lights went out in the middle of the ninth inning on Monday night in the St. Louis Cardinals vs New York Mets game.
Lucchesi Struggles In Shortened Outing, Bullpen Shines In Relief
by: John Jackson — Mets Merized Online 30m
The New York Mets recalled southpaw Joey Lucchesi Monday afternoon to take the mound as they sought to fill their fifth-starter spot in the rotation. However, Lucchesi's time on the mound did not
The Mets Fired Hitting Coach Chili Davis Last Night And Replaced Him With Someone Named Hugh Quattlebaum, Who May Or May Not Be A Real Person | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 38m
As the old saying goes, you know shit is serious when there's a tweet with sports equipment. And unfortunately for Chili Davis and Tom Slater, it signaled the end of their time with the New York Mets....
New York Mets fire hitting coach, assistant hitting coach
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 40m
After taking their fourth loss in six games Monday night, the New York Mets fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater.
Metstradamus - Thinking, And Rethinking
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 53m
By metstradamus | May 4, 2021 12:23 am I didn’t have a lot of hope for Monday’s game because it was a bullpen game, and just about half...
2021 Broadcast Information from our play-by-play voice @KeithRaad! Brooklyn broadcasts begin May 18! Cyclones fans can listen to Opening Week via the @GoTourists broadcast. LISTEN: https://t.co/hEYee2A1HVMinors
Blogger / Podcaster
And THIS is why we can’t have nice things. #MetsTwitter@JessMcCann33 @Mets Your husband needs to learn how to hit.Blogger / Podcaster
We've got minor-league baseball opening up today at Clover Park, 6:10, as St. Lucie hosts Jupiters. I'll post lineups from my handiwork on the new boards at 5:30. Hope to see you out there -- should be a great Opening Night. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
If a guy with the name Hugh #Quattlebaum survived his childhood years, I’m betting he can fix Francisco Lindor.Blogger / Podcaster
We stan Sean Reid-Foley and we stan all starters converted to the bullpen. It’s my favorite thing.Sean Reid-Foley's Mets career is off to a solid start: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K Got six (out of 14 pitches) called strikes with his slider on Monday. https://t.co/yO9mRbqe6NBlogger / Podcaster
