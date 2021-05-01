Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
61144653_thumbnail

Lights go out for Cardinals vs Mets in middle of 9th inning

by: Jeff Curry - USA Today Images Radio.com: WFAN 21m

In a game where the pitching was anything but “lights out,” the Busch Stadium lights went out in the middle of the ninth inning on Monday night in the St. Louis Cardinals vs New York Mets game.

Deadspin
61146160_thumbnail

Mets breaking bank for Francisco Lindor has claimed its first victim

by: Sam Fels Deadspin 7m

It’s funny who ends up paying after a team signs a player to its biggest ever contract. The Mets stuck it on the little guy after the team’s wonky start at the plate, firing hitting coach Chili Davis and his assistant Tom Slater. The Mets are 11-12...

Metro News
61144711_thumbnail

Mets fire first warning shots in Chili Davis, Tom Slater dismissals | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 7m

You can file this as the first warning shots fired for the New York Mets.

Amazin' Avenue
44038454_thumbnail

UnforMETable: Mario Diaz

by: Robert Wolff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 16m

Diaz snagged a line drive to end a tense Mets victory, much to Bob Murphy’s great relief.

Mets Merized
60864499_thumbnail

Lucchesi Struggles In Shortened Outing, Bullpen Shines In Relief

by: John Jackson Mets Merized Online 24m

The New York Mets recalled southpaw Joey Lucchesi Monday afternoon to take the mound as they sought to fill their fifth-starter spot in the rotation. However, Lucchesi's time on the mound did not

Barstool Sports
61145527_thumbnail

The Mets Fired Hitting Coach Chili Davis Last Night And Replaced Him With Someone Named Hugh Quattlebaum, Who May Or May Not Be A Real Person | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 33m

As the old saying goes, you know shit is serious when there's a tweet with sports equipment. And unfortunately for Chili Davis and Tom Slater, it signaled the end of their time with the New York Mets....

Sportsnaut
61145435_thumbnail

New York Mets fire hitting coach, assistant hitting coach

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 35m

After taking their fourth loss in six games Monday night, the New York Mets fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater.

Mack's Mets
61144985_thumbnail

Metstradamus - Thinking, And Rethinking

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 48m

  By  metstradamus  |  May 4, 2021 12:23 am I didn’t have a lot of hope for Monday’s game because it was a bullpen game, and just about half...

